SEC Football Week 10 Storylines: Mississippi State Gets Break in League Play
A visit from 2-6 UMass could not possibly come at a better time for Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs are physically and mentally spent, riding a seven-game losing streak that hit a new low with last week's 58-25 loss to Arkansas.
So, hosting the Minutemen in Starkville presents all kinds of opportunities for Jeff Lebby & Co., such as getting reps for the young kids, opening up more of the playbook for QB Michael Van Buren ... and, yes, experiencing winning for the first time since the opener.
Either Mississippi State or UMass is grabbing its first FBS win of 2024 this weekend. Here are 5 other storylines to watch in Week 10 of the SEC.
5. Auburn Eyes Momentum
The Tigers are coming off their best game, beating Kentucky behind the running of Jarquez Hunter. Now, they host Vanderbilt which could be subdued after losing a close one to Texas. With Louisiana-Monroe in the on-deck circle, Auburn can claw back to .500 if it first handles business Saturday.
4. Big Test For Taylen Green
Arkansas' young QB is coming his most prolific game of the year, accounting for six TDs last weekend. But that was Mississippi State and this is Ole Miss, which allows just 11 points per game and is getting outstanding play from DT Walter Nolen and LB Chris Paul Jr.
3. The State of the Tennessee Offense
The 6-1 Vols are positioned for a playoff berth, despite averaging just 21 points in four SEC games. Tennessee is winning with defense and the running of Dylan Sampson. Coming out of a bye, has Josh Heupel figured out how to unlock Nico Iamaleava's potential in time for this week's Kentucky game?
2. Turning Point Opportunity For Gators
Florida, and head coach Billy Napier more specifically, has a massive opportunity to use the annual game with Georgia as a turning point of the season. An upset is not as far-fetched as it seems. DJ Lagway and the Gators have won three of their last four, only losing by six at Tennessee, and the Dawgs have had uncharacteristic bouts of vulnerability this fall.
1. Aggies on Upset Alert
One week after rallying to beat LSU in a home thriller, Texas A&M travels to South Carolina for a night game. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer is developing a reputation for delivering in these spots. Subplot: Does Mike Elko start Conner Weigman or last week's hero, Marcel Reed, for this road test?
