Arkansas at Mississippi State Student-Athlete Availability Report

Razorbacks could be without leading rusher who is listed as doubtful for Saturday morning's game in Starkville

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Mario Craver (7) runs the ball in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Mario Craver (7) runs the ball in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s coaches and players won’t use this as an excuse, but injuries have played a part in the Bulldogs’ 1-6 record.

The initial Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday’s game against Arkansas (4-3, 2-2 SEC) features the same seven players as out for the game. It also lists four Bulldogs as questionable, including freshman receiver Mario Craver and defensive linemen Trevion Williams.

The Razorbacks have just four players listed in the initial report, including leading rusher Ja’Quinden Jackson who is listed as doubtful. Jackson has nearly 600 rushing yards this season and 10 touchdowns.

Quarterback Taylen Green is the next leading rusher with 491 yards and four touchdowns. Rodney Hill is listed as the team’s backup running back. Hill has just 15 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown in fives games played this season.

The following is the complete initial report. Updated reports will be made available Thursday and Friday nights and 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

Arkansas at Mississippi State Student-Athlete Availability Report

Arkansas

Out

DB Jaylon Braxton
K Kyle Ramsey

Doubtful

RB Ja’Quinden Jackson

Questionable

RB Rodney Hill

Mississippi State

Out

QB Blake Shapen
CB Traveon Wright
WR Creed Whittemore
WR Trent Hudson
DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones
RB Keyvone Lee
DL Kalvin Dinkins

Questionable

WR Mario Craver
DL De’Monte Russell
LB Zakari Tillman
DL Trevion Williams

