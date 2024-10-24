Arkansas at Mississippi State Student-Athlete Availability Report
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s coaches and players won’t use this as an excuse, but injuries have played a part in the Bulldogs’ 1-6 record.
The initial Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday’s game against Arkansas (4-3, 2-2 SEC) features the same seven players as out for the game. It also lists four Bulldogs as questionable, including freshman receiver Mario Craver and defensive linemen Trevion Williams.
The Razorbacks have just four players listed in the initial report, including leading rusher Ja’Quinden Jackson who is listed as doubtful. Jackson has nearly 600 rushing yards this season and 10 touchdowns.
Quarterback Taylen Green is the next leading rusher with 491 yards and four touchdowns. Rodney Hill is listed as the team’s backup running back. Hill has just 15 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown in fives games played this season.
The following is the complete initial report. Updated reports will be made available Thursday and Friday nights and 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.
Arkansas
Out
DB Jaylon Braxton
K Kyle Ramsey
Doubtful
RB Ja’Quinden Jackson
Questionable
RB Rodney Hill
Mississippi State
Out
QB Blake Shapen
CB Traveon Wright
WR Creed Whittemore
WR Trent Hudson
DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones
RB Keyvone Lee
DL Kalvin Dinkins
Questionable
WR Mario Craver
DL De’Monte Russell
LB Zakari Tillman
DL Trevion Williams