Updated odds, predictions and projections for Mississippi State at Arkansas
Mississippi State is headed to site of its last SEC win two years ago with the hope of ending its 16-game losing streak in conference games.
The Bulldogs would also like to end their current, four-game losing streak after starting the season 4-0 and nearly cracked the top 25 rankings.
But a pair of overtime losses to Tennessee and Texas, a decisive defeat at Texas A&M and a loss to Florida on a game-ending interception haven’t just dampened the enthusiasm of the Bulldogs.
It nearly extinguished it, but a win Saturday against Arkansas would go a long way towards restoring the excitement.
“I think we've got a pissed off football team,” Lebby said. “A team that isn't hanging their head, is not feeling sorry for themselves. A football team that is ready to go prove that we're a good football team. And that's my charge, because we have a good football team. We got a tough football team.
“I hate our fan base doesn't have the ability to feel (a win). The way they showed up in Davis Wade, our student section, the energy, the passion, it was as good a game day experience as you can have. And I hate that our fan base and our people that are so invested don't get to feel good about winning a big game.”
The Bulldogs will still have do it as the underdog since the betting lines (see below) haven’t moved since Monday.
"They're not going to be any feeling sorry for ourselves," Lebby said. "We fully understand what's ahead of us."
Game Information: Mississippi State at Arkansas
- Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4, 0-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-4 SEC)
- When: 3 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Arkansas leads the all-time series 19-14-1
- Last Meeting: Arkansas 58, Mississippi State 25 (October 26, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 22 Texas, 45-38 OT
- Last time out, Razorbacks: lost to Auburn, 33-24
SP+ Projection
- Projected Winner: Arkansas
- Project Margin of Victory: 2.3
- Win Probability: 56 percent
- Projected Score: 33-30
Odds, Spread and Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Mississippi State: +4.5 (-115)
Arkansas: -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
Mississippi State: +150
Arkansas: -178
Total
Over: 67.5 (-110)
Under: 67.5 (-110)