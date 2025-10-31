Weekend Watch Guide: A Mississippi State's fan to Week 10 of college football
The first version of the College Football Playoff committee’s rankings is scheduled to be unveiled on Tuesday and good luck trying to figure out what those rankings will look like.
Like every college football season, this one has been filled with shocking results and upsets and this weekend (probably) won’t be any different.
ICYMI: How will a cold, rainy weather forecast impact Mississippi State at Arkansas?
What happens this weekend will impact the playoff rankings and the games with the biggest impact are in the SEC.
There are three games this weekend featuring two ranked teams and two of them are SEC games. See below for the full weekend watch guide and try to stay warm.
SEC Schedule
- No. 9 Vanderbilt (7-1, 3-1) at No. 20 Texas (6-2, 3-1) | 11 a.m. | ABC
- No. 5 Georgia (6-1, 4-1) vs. Florida (3-4, 2-2), Jacksonville, Fla. | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
- South Carolina (3-5, 1-5) at No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1) | 6 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 18 Oklahoma (6-2, 2-2) at No. 14 Tennessee (6-2, 3-1) | 6:30 p.m. | ABC
- Kentucky (2-5, 0-5) at Auburn (4-4, 1-4) | 6:30 p.m. | SEC Network
VAN-TEX: It’s a weird world we’re in with Vanderbilt ranked ahead of Texas, but here we are. The Longhorns are favored to win, but wouldn’t it be a lot more fun if the Commodores keep winning?
UGA-FLA: This will be the first time the Gators play since Billy Napier was fired two weeks ago. Georgia should be on upset alert because of the interim coach bump and sometimes the Gators play up to their talent level.
USC-OM: Will the Rebels trip up like last season and miss out on the playoffs? Ole Miss fans wanting Lane Kiffin to say in Oxford should hope not because a trip to the playoffs may be what keeps Kiffin from leaving for LSU or Florida.
OK-TEN: There are four SEC teams with identical 6-2 records, including the Volunteers and Sooners. Its highly unlikely a three-loss SEC team will make the playoff, so both teams should consider this as a playoff game.
KY-AUB: If Kentucky loses this game, there’s a real chance that there’ll be two teams without a conference win this season. Of course, if Kentucky wins, Hugh Freeze will probably join Brian Kelly, James Franklin, Sam Pittman and Napier in the unemployment line.
Other Games to Watch
- No. 10 Miami at SMU | 11 a.m. | ESPN
- Navy at North Texas | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
- No. 23 USC at Nebraska | 6:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 17 Cincinnati at No. 24 Utah | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN