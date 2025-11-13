Cowbell Corner

What the EA Sports simulation says about Mississippi State at Missouri

Before the Bulldogs head north to face the Tigers, see how EA College Football 26 predicts the game will unfold.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs kicker Kyle Ferrie (80) kicks an extra point against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
/ Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
There are some significant questions that’ll need to be answered before we have a good idea about what’s going to happen Saturday night in Columbia, Mo.

Most of those questions are centered around who will and who won’t be playing for Mississippi State against Missouri.

The initial Student-Athlete Availability Report listed quarterback Blake Shapen as probable, which is a good sign that he’ll be available for Saturday’s game. Offensive tackle Albert Reese IV was also listed as probable, but safety Isaac Smith was listed as out.

All three of those players are hugely important to the Bulldogs who are down to their final two chances at reaching bowl eligibility. We’ll know more later in the week about their availabilities, but they were available in our latest EA College Football 26 simulation.

Fair warning, though, to Mississippi State fans who have already experienced enough heartbreak in overtime losses to Tennessee and Texas and what happened at the end of the Florida game, this one beats all of them.

Check it out in the YouTube video below.

