Former Mizzou Tackle Armand Membou Has 'Welcome to NFL' Moment: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tiger Armand Membou is getting plenty of learning experience from his first NFL training camp with the New York Jets.
One of the top conversations coming out of the team's training camp has been the entertaining battles between Membou and edge rusher Will McDonald IV.
The Jets selected Membou with the No. 7 pick in 2025, and McDonald with the No. 15 overall pick in 2023.
In practice Saturday, McDonald handed Membou as close of a 'welcome to the NFL' moment you can get for a non-padded practice — McDonald used his go-to spin move to move right past Membou for a sack. Soon after, McDonald bull rushed right through Membou for another sack.
"Will's my biggest 'opp' right now," Membou said in a press conference after practice. "Going against him was a really tough matchup. But it's also really competitive and really fun."
But McDonald, who had a breakout, 10.5-sack season with the Jets last year, has been more than just a tough test for Membou. The offensive tackle has asked for feedback from the speedy edge rusher.
"After practice too, I'll go talk to him just asking tips about what he sees about my game and my set, so it's been good work," Membou said of McDonald.
Going up against McDonald will be needed practice for Membou, who will have to face four-team All-Pro T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Sometimes I'll go against him and I just be thinking like 'how did he do that?' But, a guy like him, he's just super athletic, so going against him, I know once I get to the game, it's going to make me a lot better."
SEC News
Did you notice?
- Abby Carr, an incoming freshman for Missouri softball, participated in the PGF High School All-American Saturday night. Meanwhile, fellow incoming freshmen Sid Forrester and Addy Waits played in the Alliance National Tournament.
- Former Missouri and current New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook delivered multiple impressive throws in Saturday's practice, including this deep ball.
- Former Missouri and current Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw returned to the training camp practice field Saturday after missing the first few practices with a chest injury. However, he's still not up to full participation.
- Former Missouri and current Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine broke up what would've been a touchdown pass in training camp practice Saturday. He redeemed himself for dropping an easy interception earlier in the practice.
- Former Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III continues to miss Chicago Bears training camp practice with a hamstring injury he suffered in minicamp.
- Missouri football players report for fall camp Sunday. The first practice will be held Monday.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
32 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"If this guy isn’t the most dedicated football player in America, Missouri followers would like to see the guy who is.”- Dave Toub
