How Mizzou Performed on Day 1 of the Raleigh Relays; The Buzz, Friday, March 28, 2025
Missouri track and field's outdoor season began last Friday with the Yellow Jacket Invitational. The following Thursday, the Tigers traveled to Raleigh, N.C., to compete in the Raleigh Relays.
Two Tigers logged top-20 finishes on Day 1 of the Raleigh Relays. Junior Drew Rogers won the men's 10,000-meter run with a time of 28:14.27. Rogers' time is a new school record for the outdoor season.
Additionally, sophomore Joshua Allison earned 20th place in the men's 3,000 steeple (8:51.66).
Though Missouri did not place very high in many events, it still had a successful day. One way the Tigers saw success was by setting personal bests. Three Tigers earned personal bests.
Senior Trevor Peimann set a personal best in the men's 3,000 steeple (9:04.07). Sophomore Brenden Heitzig achieved a personal best time of 14:12.75 in the men's 5,000, while junior Austin Popplewell set a personal best in the men's 10,000 in 29:18.89.
Junior Tyler Freiner earned the third-best time in school history in the 10,000 (29:03.18). Freshman Jamie Mora earned the third-best time in school history in the 5,000 in 14:00.51, and Popplewell's 10,000 time marked the fifth-fastest time.
The Raleigh Relays will continue on Friday with the field events beginning at 8:45 a.m. and the running events at 10:45 a.m.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Men's swim and dive NCAA Championship in Federal Way, Wash.
- Track and field outdoor meet in Baton Rouge, La.
- Track and field Raleigh Relays outdoor meet in Raleigh, N.C. — Stats
- Tennis vs. No. 34 Ole Miss at noon in Columbia, Mo. — Stats
- Baseball vs. No. 7 Texas at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Listen, Stats
Mizzou Results
- Men's swim and dive competed in the NCAA Championship. Junior Collier Dyer's 11th-place finish in the 1-meter dive (368.25) gave him Honorable Mention All-American status.
- Track and field competed in the Raleigh Relays. Rogers claimed the event title in the 10,000.
Did you notice?
- With Keegan O'Toole's college wrestling career officially over, his accomplishments were recognized on social media. He recently finished in second place at the NCAA Championship.
- Women's basketball hired Kenzie Kostas as an assistant coach. The Tigers already gained a new head coach with Kellie Harper, as well as an assistant coach in Jennifer Sullivan.
- Sophomore Jonathan Seremes remained on the Bowerman Watchlist for his accomplishments in track and field. Seremes is Missouri's first national champion in the triple jump in school history.
