Missouri Tennis Ends Season with a Split Doubleheader: The Buzz, April 7, 2025
No. 71 Missouri tennis finished its regular season against No. 38 Kentucky and Lindenwood at home on Sunday, April 13, in a split doubleheader. The Tigers dropped their match to the Wildcats 0-4 but rallied back to win 4-0 against Lindenwood in their final home match.
The Tigers could not score against the Wildcats, but senior Inah Canete made it through three singles matches against Kentucky sophomore Julia Zhu before their contest ended due to another Kentucky win. Junior Andrea Artimedi was also in the middle of her match against Kentucky junior Ellie Myers when their contest was cut short.
In their second match, the Tigers scored the doubles point, with victories in two doubles matches, while one match remained unfinished as they transitioned to singles play. Following this, the Tigers achieved four consecutive singles wins from Gian Cota, Artimedi, and Zoe Lazar to clinch the match.
Next, Missouri will compete in the SEC Women's Championship from Wednesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 20. This year's championship will be held at Auburn University. Missouri's first match will be against Ole Miss at noon CST on Wednesday. The matches will be streamed live via the Auburn Athletics live stream and live statistics will be available on StatBroadcast.
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
Women's Golf at the SEC Championship
Where: Belleair, Florida at the Pelican Golf Club
When: April 14-18, 2025
Round 1: Missouri, Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky
Course: 16 teams in a 54-hole, stroke-play format and match play. The top eight teams will advance to the match-play quarterfinals on Thursday morning, and then the top four will go to the match-play semifinals on Thursday afternoon. The top two teams will compete for the title on Friday.
Men's Golf at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship
Where: West Point, Mississippi at the Old Waverly Golf Course
When: April 14-April 15
Teams: ULM, UTEP, Southern Miss, Murray State, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Alabama, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Troy, South Alabama and Memphis
Sunday's Mizzou Results
Women's Tennis: No. 38 Kentucky 4, Missouri 0
Softball: No. 15/16 Mississippi State 10, Missouri 2, Recap
Women's Tennis: Missouri 4, Lindenwood 0
