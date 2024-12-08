Mizzou Central

Missouri Women's Basketball Extends Win Streak Against Northern Illinois; The Buzz, December 8, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Amber Winkler

Feb 8, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Ashton Judd (24) shoots against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Ashton Judd (24) shoots against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Missouri Tigers Women's Basketball team may have had a slow start to the season, but they are on a roll with a four-game win streak to their name.

On Dec. 7, the Tigers took on the Northern Illinois Huskies at Mizzou Arena and came away with a 94-55 win. Heading into halftime, Missouri already had a 20-point lead.

Sophomore guard Grace Slaughter put up her third 20-point game of the season, while junior guard Ashton Judd neared a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Graduate forward Angelique Ngalakulondi also earned 10 rebounds.

Missouri will take the court again at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 against Lipscomb at Mizzou Arena. The contest will air nationally on SEC Network.

Friday's Results

  • Wrestling placed second in the Cougar Clash with one Individual Champion.
  • Women's Basketball beat NIU with a 95-44 win.

Sunday's Schedule

Did you notice?

• The basketball team faces rival Kansas in the Border War. Fans are suggested to wear black and gold, dependent on their section. The Tigers will be playing in their first sold out game of the season.

• No. 25 Missouri Volleyball will take on Kentucky in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament. The time, date and location was officially announced as Dec. 12 at noon in Pittsburgh, Pa. Kentucky finished the regular season ranked No. 11 and came in as the No. 3 seed for the tournament.

Check Out Our Social Media...

X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

Border War Approaching: Gates, Bates and Mitchell Preview Mizzou vs. Kansas

2025 Missouri Tigers Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going

All Things Mizzou Podcast: Men's Basketball Border War, Football Defensive Outlook

Published
Amber Winkler
AMBER WINKLER

Amber is a sports journalist and photographer from St. Charles, Mo. Currently, she is a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia pursuing a degree in journalism.

Home/All Things Mizzou