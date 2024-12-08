Missouri Women's Basketball Extends Win Streak Against Northern Illinois; The Buzz, December 8, 2024
The Missouri Tigers Women's Basketball team may have had a slow start to the season, but they are on a roll with a four-game win streak to their name.
On Dec. 7, the Tigers took on the Northern Illinois Huskies at Mizzou Arena and came away with a 94-55 win. Heading into halftime, Missouri already had a 20-point lead.
Sophomore guard Grace Slaughter put up her third 20-point game of the season, while junior guard Ashton Judd neared a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Graduate forward Angelique Ngalakulondi also earned 10 rebounds.
Missouri will take the court again at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 against Lipscomb at Mizzou Arena. The contest will air nationally on SEC Network.
Friday's Results
- Wrestling placed second in the Cougar Clash with one Individual Champion.
- Women's Basketball beat NIU with a 95-44 win.
Sunday's Schedule
- Basketball vs No. 1 Kansas at Noon, Columbia, Mo., Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
• The basketball team faces rival Kansas in the Border War. Fans are suggested to wear black and gold, dependent on their section. The Tigers will be playing in their first sold out game of the season.
• No. 25 Missouri Volleyball will take on Kentucky in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament. The time, date and location was officially announced as Dec. 12 at noon in Pittsburgh, Pa. Kentucky finished the regular season ranked No. 11 and came in as the No. 3 seed for the tournament.
Check Out Our Social Media...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Border War Approaching: Gates, Bates and Mitchell Preview Mizzou vs. Kansas
2025 Missouri Tigers Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going
All Things Mizzou Podcast: Men's Basketball Border War, Football Defensive Outlook