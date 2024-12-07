All Things Mizzou Podcast: Men's Basketball Border War, Football Defensive Outlook
They might not be losing as much on the defensive side of the ball, but the Missouri Tigers have holes to fill in the transfer portal to continue to elevate its program.
With the transfer portal open, the Tigers might look to dip into the portal, potentially at the safety and linebacker position. Missouri has plenty of young talent currently on its roster, but finding a balance between that and experienced players will be important for next years team.
While all of this is going on, Missouri men's basketball plays arguably its biggest game of the season against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena. A lot will have to go right for Missouri to leave home court with a win, but this Jayhawks squad has weaknesses, primarily in its team chemistry and on defense.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify,Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and psychology. He joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.
Michael Stamps is a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.
Follow MissouriOnSI on...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Report: Mizzou to Host Highly Coveted Transfer Quarterback on Visit
Mizzou Starting Offensive Tackle Declares for NFL Draft, Per Report
Report: Mizzou WR to Enter Transfer Portal