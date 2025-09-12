Mizzou Volleyball Sweeps Doubleheader: The Buzz
Missouri volleyball played two matches on Thursday in Fight in the Fort, first facing off with Wyoming and then Rhode Island. The Tigers defeated Wyoming 3-1 and Rhode Island 3-0.
Missouri grabbed the first set against Wyoming fairly easily. In fact, the 25-14 victory was the team's largest set victory of the season. The third set was a similar 25-18 win for the Tigers, but Wyoming's ability to grab the second set sent the match to a fourth.
In the fourth, Missouri got it done by a tight 30-28 margin.
By the end of the contest with the Cowgirls, a few Tigers had racked up some notable stats. Redshirt junior Marina Crownover recorded her fourth double-double of the season, logging 40 assists and 17 digs. Senior Maya Sands notched a game-high 26 digs, and freshman Zoey Matias-Lopez recorded three service aces.
The Tigers took the momentum into the match with the Rams, winning the first set 25-14. They never took their foot off the gas as they won the next two sets 25-17 and 25-20.
Redshirt sophomore Grace O'Reilly led the Tigers in kills with 11. Senior Maya Sands and freshman Nina Mandovic led the team in digs with seven each.
The Tigers will look to use the momentum when they play TCU at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frogs also faced Wyoming on Thursday in Fight in the Fort, winning 3-0. With the victory, they sit at a 5-1 record.
Here’s the Buzz for Friday, September 12, 2025:
Mizzou Weekend Schedule
- Volleyball vs. TCU at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Fort Worth, Texas
- Soccer vs. Texas at 7 p.m. Friday in Columbia — Watch, Stats
- Football vs. Louisiana at noon Saturday in Columbia — Watch, Listen
- Men's golf at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational on Sunday in Muskoka Lakes, Ontario
Mizzou Results
- Volleyball played two matches, defeating Wyoming 3-1 and Rhode Island 3-0.
SEC News
Did you notice?
- Missouri sophomore gymnast Kaia Tanskanen is competing at the World Challenge Cup on Saturday and Sunday. She will represent Finland in the event.
- Missouri football changed its kickoff time to noon for the contest against Louisiana on Saturday. Mizzou Athletics provided a detailed timeline for gameday.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"We lacked discipline. We all did stupid stuff we wouldn't do if Coach [Norm] Stewart was there. His practices used to be verbal abuse, complete hell. We missed that."- Gary Leonard
On This Date in Mizzou History
Sept. 12, 1998: Senior tailback Devin West notched school-record 319 rushing yards on 33 carries to lead the 41-23 victory over rival Kansas.
