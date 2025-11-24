Was Mizzou Agressive Enough Against Oklahoma?: The Buzz
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their thoughts on Missouri's decision to attempt a field goal on two fourth-and-shorts in the red zone in the loss to Oklahoma.
Missouri was within just two possessions for the entirety of the second half against Oklahoma, putting the Tigers in realistic position to take control of the game.
But the writing was really on the wall after two decisions Missouri made in the first half. Or rather, decisions it didn't make.
Even with a stagnant offense, Missouri managed to take three trips into the red zone in the first half. Those three trips resulted in just six points.
On the opening drive, Missouri faced a fourth-and-6 and decided to attempt a field goal to take a 3-0 lead, an underwhelming but still fine result and decision for what was arguably the Tigers' most efficient drive of the game.
But on the two other trips, Missouri settled for a field goal on a fourth-and-3. One came at the 3-yard line.
Had Missouri's offense been an efficient operation all season, the conservative decision making would make more sense. But that has not at all been the case, and was especially not on Saturday.
Not to mention, upsets over a top-10 team on the road are typically not achieved by playing it safe.
Here's the morning buzz for Monday, Nov. 24.
Weekend Mizzou Results
Friday's Scores
Missouri Swim and Dive - Mizzou Invitational
- Missouri diving had a podium sweep during the second day of the Mizzou Invitational. The women's team led with 1,137 points, and the men led with 1,110 points. Senior Jan Zubik hit an NCAA qualifying standard and his personal best in the 100 back Friday morning, finishing the race in 46.18. Overall, six swimmers/relay teams made NCAA qualifying standard times in Friday's meet.
Saturday's Scores
Football: No. 8 Oklahoma 17, Missouri 6
Missouri Swim and Dive
- Both the men's and women's teams of the Missouri swimming and diving program finished first at the Mizzou Invitational. The men scored 1,633 points, while the women totaled 1,726. On Saturday, five athletes made NCAA qualifying times, and the Tigers secured victories in seven events.
- Sophomore Maeve DeYoung secured her first win of the season in the women's 200 fly. She finished the race at 1:58:59 to take home gold.
Women's Cross County at the NCAA Championship
- Missouri cross country placed 28th overall at the 2025 NCAA Cross Country National Championship at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The Tigers scored 632 points in their first time hosting the event.
- Freshman Monica Wanjiku earned All-American honors after placing 25th in 19:17.4. She shaved off eight seconds to make her 6k run time a new personal best.
Volleyball
- No. 14 Ole Miss defeated Missouri 3-2. The loss removed the Tigers from the SEC Tournament in the second round. The Tigers were able to tie the match 2-2, but ultimately fell 14-16 in the fifth and final set.
Sunday's Scores
- Women's basketball: Missouri 71, Washington State 54
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
- Wrestling: No. 11 Missouri hosts No. 9 Illinois, 6:30 p.m., Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis made his first career NFL field goal, a 40-yard attempt, in the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Missouri basketball alum Michael Porter Jr. has now scored 20+ points in nine straight games, following the Brooklyn Nets’ 109–119 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
I had pledged Alpha Tau Omega, and a friend of mine from St. Charles and I were walking by Rollins Field, and he said, ‘Are you going to go out for wrestling? And I said, ‘I never even thought about it.’- Dr. Ed Lampitt
On this day in Mizzou history...
November 24, 1927: Mizzou celebrated 20-7 homecoming victory over Oklahoma. With the win, the Tigers were a perfect 4-0 at home for the season, which helped boost them to its third Missouri Valley Conference championship since 1924 under Coach Gwinn Henry.
