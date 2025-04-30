Missouri to Host 2026 5-Star Forward Toni Bryant on Official Visit
Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers locked in an official visit this week with one of the top overall prospects in next year's recruiting class. According to Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, 5-Star forward Toni Bryant will make the trip from Zephyrhills, Florida to Columbia, Missouri for a visit on September 6th this year.
Hailing from North Tampa Christian Academy, Bryant is a 6-foot-9, 200 lb. wing player who can not only guard the perimeter, but can also score at will. He's played varsity since his eighth grade year, and in the last four seasons has averaged 17.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 7.3 blocks per game.
As a junior this past year, Bryant helped lead his team to a 24-7 record and a berth in the Florida 1A State semifinal while scoring over 20 points per game with nearly 12 rebounds and 7 blocks.
So far the dynamic talent has taken visits to South Florida, Oklahoma State, Kansas, California and Boston College. He has even received at home visits from some coaches, one of which was none other than Gates earlier this week, according to a report from Jamie Shaw on On3.
He is obviously one of the most highly sought after prospects in the class, and if he were to eventually commit to Missouri, would become the one of the highest rated commitments in program history.
As of now, Missouri holds no commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, but has welcomed three other 4-Star visitors throughout the cycle: guard JJ Andrews (Sept. 13, 2024), center Keiner Asprilla (Sept. 20, 2024) and forward Imarhi Wooten (Oct. 4, 2024).
2025 Missouri Basketball Newcomers
Signees
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2025)
Transfer Portal Additions
- C Shawn Phillips, 7-foot, 245 lbs. - Arizona State (Committed 04/13/2025)
- SG Sebastian Mack, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - UCLA (Committed 04/07/2025)
- C Luke Norweather, 6-foot-11, 240 lbs. - Oklahoma (Committed 04/06/2025)
- C Jevon Porter, 6-foot-11, 235 lbs. - Loyola Marymount (Committed 03/27/2025)