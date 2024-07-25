10 Missouri Players Make Shrine Bowl Watch List: The Buzz, July 25, 2024
After having six players selected in the NFL Draft for the first time since 1981, the Missouri Tigers are expected to produce more NFL talent this season.
10 Missouri players were placed on the Shrine Bowl 1,000 Watch List, including quarterback Brady Cook, running backs Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel, wider eceivers Theo Wease and Mookie Cooper, offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, defensive linemen Johnny Walker Jr. and Kristian Williams, along with defensive backs Daylan Carnell and Joseph Charleston.
Two Missouri players, Harrison Mevis and J.C. Carlies, participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl in February.
The all-star game in Dallas provides players, especially those not invited to the Senior Bowl, a chance to show off in front of NFL scouts. The 1000 player Watch List provides an early look of who the Shrine Bowl is scouting for invites.
Did You Notice?
• NCAA commissioners finalized roster limits Tuesday, providing an increase in available scholarships, according to Ross Dellenger of YahooSports. Football rosters go to 105 (+20), basketball to 15 (+2), baseball to 34 (+22.3) and softball to 25 (+13)
• Mizzou football landed a commitment from Class of 2025 kicker Robert Meyer, rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 10 kicker in the class by ChrisSailerKicking. From the ChrisSailerKicking website on Meyer: "He hits a pure, accurate ball off the ground and has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong. Robert drives the ball 65+ yards with 4.15+ time. Also a very talented punter."
• Mizzou football will begin fall camp Monday, July 29. A practice open to the public will be held at Faurot Field on Saturday, August 17 at 7 p.m.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
35 days
