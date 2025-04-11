5 Mizzou Standouts in Spring Football Practices
The Missouri Tigers took the first steps toward building for the 2025 season, completing 13 spring practices in March.
After the media was invited to watch a few sessions of practice, and head coach Eli Drinkwitz highlighted multiple players in a recent press conference, some players stick out as ones who showed out and earned themselves more opportunities going forward.
Here's a look at the five players who seem to have put together impressive spring sessions, and what it means for their opportunities in the fall.
TE, Jude James
After seeing limited action in his true freshman season, Jude James is set to make an impact for Missouri in 2025. The St. Louis area product came into the program listed at 200 pounds, but is now listed at 222.
He was certainly a willing blocker at Francis Howell high school, but was recruited position-less out of high school. He played at wide receiver, tight end and safety throughout high school. But after the coaching staff decided to put him at tight end, he's had time to put on more size.
"Jude James was a guy who really came along," Drinkwitz said. "Look for Jude to be an important, impactful piece for us."
James has the opportunity to earn himself a role, even behind Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris, who are effective as both receivers and blockers. But there's certainly room for another athletic, versatile tight end in Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore's wide-zone offense.
"Was very impressed with his continued growth," Drinkwitz said of James.
LB, Nicholas Rodriguez
Rodriguez was one of the most impressive seasons out of any freshmen for Missouri last season, taking 83 snaps on the season, according the Pro Football Focus. He filled in at the starting inside linebacker spot against UMass when both Khalil Jacobs and Triston Newson we're dealing with injury.
To start his sophomore season, he's continued to take steps.
"I think Nic Rodriguez probably had the best spring of anybody on the defensive side of the ball," Drinkwitz said.
Newson and West Virginia transfer Josiah Trotter will likely lead the way at inside linebacker. Additionally, Jacobs is set to return after his season 2024 was cut short with an arm injury, ready to take on the same roles as an option on third-down and on blitz packages.
But, Rodriguez has already proven he deserves some playing time in the rotation too.
"His playmaking ability at the linebacker position was remarkable throughout spring, really challenging to block," Drinkwitz said. "His instinctual play, physicality, has been remarkable to watch, and his ability to contribute — dynamic blitzer."
LB, Jeremiah Beasley
Alongside Rodriguez, Jeremiah Beasley has also "taken that next step," according to Drinkwitz.
Beasley took 154 snaps on the 2024 season, with 122 of them coming on special teams, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2025, expect him to take on a bigger role on defense.
A four-star prospect out of high school, Beasley transferred to Missouri in the spring after originally enrolling at Michigan.
The door at inside linebacker opened up even wider for Rodriguez and Beasley with Mikayi Gbayor set to enter the transfer portal.
Beasley provides a physical, larger option in the linebacker room - being the second-heaviest in the inside linebacker room behind Trotter, weighing in at 230 pounds. That size brings physicality to his game, but he's certainly athletic too — he played running back and competed in track in high school.
S, Trajen Greco
Greco, like Rodriguez, is looking to grow off a good amount of opportunity in his freshman season, where he appeared on defense in seven games.
From Drinkwitz's recount, Greco led the team in takeaways in the spring.
"I thought Trajen had an outstanding spring," Drinkwitz said.
The safety group has an interesting, diverse skillset. The addition of Jalen Catalon, a transfer from UNLV, likely solidifies the starting duo as Catalon and Marvin Burks. Transfer additions Santana Banner (Northern Illinois), and Mose Phillips III (Virginia Tech) will likely compete for playing time too.
But, after stacking an impressive spring on a successful Year 1, Greco should be a factor in dividing up playing time on the defensive backend.
CB, Stephen Hall
Transferring over from Washington State, Stephen Hall earned some opportunities in his first spring in a Power Four conference. He took even more snaps then expected when starter Dreyden Norwood dealt with injuries.
When he's healthy, Norwood's spot as the top boundary corner is secured. On the other boundary, Missouri continued to rotate Toriano Pride Jr. and Nic Deloach during a few practice sessions open to the media.
But, Missouri is losing important depth at corner, with Marcus Clarke exhausting his eligibility. Plus, redshirt junior cornerback Ja'Marion Wayne is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal.
So, the path is certainly there for Hall to provide important depth at corner for Missouri. He started in all 13 games at boundary corner for Washington State in 2024, creating three pass breakups and snagging an interception while in coverage.