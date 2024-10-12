Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said After UMass Win
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers went on cruise control to secure a steady 45-3 victory over UMass on the road.
Coming off a brutal 41-10 loss to Texas A&M, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz was eager to see the way his team would respond. Here's all he had to say after the team's win to round out its non-conference slate.
Opening Statement:
"Just want to commend, first, our fans for traveling. I thought it was an awesome showing from the Mizzou fan base to be here. I know it's a sacrifice to be here. So appreciate all those guys.
Then, want to say thank you to UMass. I thought they had a really good turnout, probably the largest that they've had this season. I think Coach (Don) Brown's doing a really good job with that football team. They played us really hard. They're really close. You can tell the improvement. You can tell the improvement with the quarterback. I know it didn't go their way today, but it was a great atmosphere in the northeast to play a college football game. Great weather. And my tip of the hat to UMass.
Proud of our football team today. I talked all week about responding, and there was a lot of different ways that this could have gone. They leaned into each other, the staff leaned into the players, and they fought back and responded the right way today. Whether it was running the football, whether it was throwing the ball, whether it was converting third downs, whether it's the defense forcing takeaways, I thought they really played team football today, and proud of them for that."
Q: was there a moment during this game when you felt confident that you were getting the kind of response you wanted?
"Yeah, first play Luther (Burden) III scored on I thought he set the tone. Could have been an easy way for us to not really respond. I don't think we blocked anybody on that play, but for him, just to say, 'I'm going to set the tone as a guy that everybody looks up to to make that play.' Then I thought defense went out there., I'm pretty sure it's a three-and-out to start the game. So I'm proud of those guys."
On how running back Marcus Carroll played with Nate Noel out:
"It's an unfortunate part of the travel, (Noel's) back locked up on him when we got here and just wasn't able to ever get it loose enough to play. He really tried in pregame, but Marcus Carroll did exactly what we needed him to do, and Jamal Roberts and so proud of those guys for stepping up. I thought Kewan Lacy today, did some really good things, did some things we got to continue to coach on, but proud of the young guys getting the reps today."
On how this win will boost the team's confidence:
"I think your confidence comes from your preparation and and then your performance when you execute. I think there was a lot of really good executed plays today, and I think guys made plays within the scheme. So hopefully it's something we can build on."
On the team's streak of 10-straight wins in non-conference competition:
"Hadn't realized that was the case, but proud of our guys, and that's what we got to do. We got to continue to be a team that dominates the non-conference competition."
On the signifigance of many Missouri fans travelling for the game:
"They have an undying passion for Mizzou football and in our football team, and they believe in our team and and we appreciate that belief. I'm just really proud of them for being here, for showing up. A lot of people can be critical on Twitter, but the people that showed up today were showing their support to our team and what they believe in of us"
On linebacker Corey Flagg's 80-yard interception return at the end of the first half:
"Wow, I mean, talk about a huge momentum play. I mean, it was going to be 21 to whether 10 or six, and instead, within the half, 24-3, which is exactly what you want to do, win the swing eight. I think we end up winning it 10-0 So that was a really good play for us."
On injuries to Burden and linebacker Khalil Jacobs:
"SEC injury report will be on Wednesday. I honestly don't know."
On freshmen, players lower on depth chart getting playing time:
"I don't know that they're lower down on the depth chart. I told them to go out there and play, and if you made plays, you're going to play. That's always compete. I thought Trajen Greco did some really nice stuff. Nick Rodriguez man, was playing, I don't know how many tackles he ended up with, but he really played well. Obviously Williams (Nwaneri) and Jalen Brown. I think Williams had his first sack of his career. So, you know, really, really pleased with those guys and the performance that they put in today. Talan Chandler got his first opportunity to play, and so pleased with those guys."
On tight end Brett Norfleet's 36-yard reception and eight-yard touchdown in third quarter:
"We had run the ball really effectively and I just told (offensive coordinator) Kirby (Moore) like, 'I want to see us throw the football. I want to see us try to get some rhythm throwing the ball and and let Brady get in there and sit in the pocket and go through his reads.' We threw it to Josh Manning on the first one. He took it 70. So that was pretty awesome. And so the second drive, we just want to do the same thing and Brett happened to be the recipient of those open throws."
On the offense's ability to find rhythm:
Yeah, I thought Kirby called a great game. I thought he really called a great game and did exactly what we needed to do to stay ahead of the chains, get the easy conversions, play to our players' strengths, get the ball to Luther."
On what he would like to see the team improve on going forward:
I didn't think our tackling was very good, didn't think our RPO defense was very good. I didn't think the way we started running the football, outside of Luther's first, was dominant enough the line of scrimmage. Didn't love the way we covered on kickoffs. Don't care if the wind's a factor or not. Was not good enough.
On the team's ability to start fast:
"Fine. I mean, we could be better. We scored 21 in three minutes in first game. So that's probably the standard."