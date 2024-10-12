Mizzou's Youth Standout with Increased Opportunity in Win Over UMass
Given the blowout circumstances, Missouri football took the opportunity to get its freshman and sophomores involved in its 45-3 blowout over UMass.
By the end of the half the Tigers already led 24-3, and the 21 unanswered points in the third quarter all but cemented that it could coast the rest of the way and grab a win. Most of the starters were pulled by the fourth quarter, allowing the younger talent to get increased playing time compared to recent weeks.
Linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez was perhaps the freshman to utilize that opportunity the most, recording a team-high of nine tackles on the day, including three solo tackles. He didn't get any defensive reps against Vanderbilt or Texas A&M, but quickly made his presence known against the Minutemen.
"He does that every day in practice," linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. said on Rodriguez's performance. "It was only a matter of time when he got his opportunity ... he was going to shine. I'm very proud of him."
Freshman defensive end Williams Nwaneri also hadn't got playing time in the last couple of games, but the five-star recruit made a strong impact on the defensive line in the second half. He recorded two tackles, along with the first sack of his career with 8:18 remaining in the third quarter.
Even freshman safety Trajen Greco was able to record his first tackle of the year, taking down Brandon Campbell for a loss of four yards at the 7:40 mark of the fourth quarter.
"I told them to go out there and play, and if you make plays you're going to play," head coach Eli Drinkwitz on the defense's depth pieces.
Some of Missouri's starting offensive weapons dealt with injuries before and during the game, but the offense was still able to continiously score through some key players down the depth chart.
With the arm injury that receiver Luther Burden III sustained at the start of the second half, Joshua Manning quickly stepped up in his absence and scored his first career touchdown off a 63-yard completion with 8:30 left in the third quarter, which also marked the Tigers' longest pass play of the season.
Manning only received one more reception for a gain of five yards, but regardless, the sophomore was able to help extend the Missouri lead to 38-3.
The Tigers' starting running back, Nate Noel, was also ruled out of the game with back tightness, but the young core in the running back room was able to help sustain strong production in the run game. Redshirt sophomore Tavorus Jones led the group with 41 yards on six carries, followed by freshman Kewan Lacy's 16 yards on seven carries.
Redshirt freshman Jamal Roberts also got in on the action, rushing for seven yards on three attempts.
Of course, running back Marcus Carroll's 91 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries were the biggest factor in the run game, but the senior was proud of the young backs for excelling with the opportunities they were given.
"It's good to see them boys go out there and tote that rock like that," Carroll said. "They really deserve it. They work hard."
The win over UMass may not provide a lot of insight on just how much Missouri has addressed the issues that caused its demise to Texas A&M last week, but it did allow its young talent to potentially play their way into more reps as the season progresses.
The Tigers have a lot of promise down the depth chart, and that was showcased today.