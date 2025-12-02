Mizzou Central

Four Mizzou Commits Closing in on State Championships

While high school football is nearly finished, four Tigers commits are still fighting to bring home a state title for their team. Take a look at which members of Missouri's 2026 recruiting class are closing in on a championship.

Mason Woods

Venice, Florida offensive tackle Johnnie Jones on his official visit to the University of Missouri.
Venice, Florida offensive tackle Johnnie Jones on his official visit to the University of Missouri. / via @thejohnniejones on Instagram, Mizzou Athletics
The high school football season has nearly concluded all across the country, but several Missouri commits are still battling to close out their senior seasons with a state championship.

Take a look at the four members of the Tigers' 2026 recruiting class that are keeping their teams alive, as well as the path that got them to this point.

QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - La Salle College High School (Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania)

Last Game (11/29) - La Salle (12-1) 49, North Penn (12-3) 14

2026 Missouri QB commit Gavin Sidwar
2026 Missouri QB commit Gavin Sidwar / Credit @gavinsidwar on Instagram

Sidwar has put together a truly dominant senior season up to this point, culminating with a chance to secure a state title as he closes out his varsity career. La Salle, who has compiled a 12-1 record up to this point, will take on Central Catholic High School on December 6 for a shot at the championship trophy.

Through the Explorers' 13 games, Sidwar has completed over 70 percent of his passes for nearly 3,000 yards with 34 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He's been nothing short of spectacular in nearly every aspect of his game, leading his team to lopsided wins all season long.

OT Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-6, 305 lbs. - Venice High School (Venice, Florida)

Last Game (11/28) - Venice (9-4) 41, Sumner (10-3) 22

2026 Mizzou OT commit Johnnie Jones
2026 Mizzou OT commit Johnnie Jones / Credit @thejohnniejones on Instagram

Jones and the Venice Indians struggled a bit throughout the regular season, finishing just 6-4 and barely making the playoffs at all. Despite a rough start, the 5-Star prospect has helped lead his team to now three playoff wins with a chance to secure a berth in the state title game on December 5 against Lake Mary High School.

Though Jones and Venice will have their work cut out for them, taking on a 10-3 squad, they have outscored teams through the first three games by a score of 160-69.

S Tony Forney, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Kell High School (Marietta, Georgia)

Last Game (11/28) - Kell (11-2) 48, Cartersville (12-1) 21

2026 Missouri commit Tony Forney
2026 Missouri commit Tony Forney / Credit @tonyforney_ on X

Forney, like his future teammate Jones, has also not quite secured his spot in the state title game, but will take on Creekside High School on December 5 for a chance to get there. The 3-Star prospect has helped lead Kell to an 11-2 record so far this year, and now has an opportunity to potentially close out his varsity career with a state championship.

DL Tahj Overton, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Owasso High School (Owasso, Oklahoma)

Last Game (11/28) - Owasso (10-2) 39, Jenks (10-2) 36

2026 Mizzou DL commit Tahj Overton during his official visit to Columbia
2026 Mizzou DL commit Tahj Overton during his official visit to Columbia / Credit @_iamtajh_ on Instagram

After narrowly escaping the semifinals with a three point win over Jenks High school, Overton and Owasso are now facing off against Bixby for the Oklahoma 6A-1 state championship. The 4-Star Tigers commit has helped his team to a 10-2 record this season, and has compiled 54 tackles 10.0 TFL's and 5.0 sacks in those 12 games.

