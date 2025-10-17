Mizzou Gains Commitment of 4-Star DT Tajh Overton
Four-star defensive tackle Tajh Overton has committed to the Missouri Tigers, per Rivals. Overton is a native of Owasso, Oklahoma, who backed out of his commitment with Oklahoma State recently.
Overton is the No. 295 player in the country according to composite rankings, along with the No. 38 defensive tackle and third in his home state of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma native committed to the Sooners on June 27 and took an official visit there on June 17.
He holds onto offers from Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Arkansas, Ole Miss and other big-name power conference teams.
As a sophomore in 2023, Overton recorded 64 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and five sacks for Owasso.
Overton's switch-up likely was a result of the firing of former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy was fired on September 23 and the Tigers received a prediction to flip Overton seven days later.
The commitments have been rolling in for the Tigers recently, landing five new 2026 recruits since Sept. 25, including three-star JUCO defensive end DeMarcus Johnson. Four-star running back Terry Hodges, four-star linebacker JJ Bush and four-star EDGE Micah Nickerson made up the rest of that list.
2026 Mizzou Football Recruiting Targets
4-Star LB Duyon Forkpa Jr. - Baltimore, Maryland
4-Star LB Braylon Hodge (Michigan State) - Englewood, Colorado
4-Star DT Tajh Overton (Oklahoma State) - Owasso, Oklahoma
3-Star DT Jae'Lin Battle (Baylor) - Edmond, Oklahoma
3-Star DT Ari Slocum - Farmerville, Louisiana
3-Star CB Ahmod Billins - Abbeville, Alabama
3-Star S Karaijus Hayes - Sarasota, Florida
3-Star OT Ben Mubenga - Buford, Georgia
2026 Missouri Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- LB JJ Bush, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- RB Terry Hodges, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Bryant, Arkansas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- IOL Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/11/2025)
- OT Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 10/11/2025)
- S Carter Stewart, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Pearland, Texas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- S Brody Jones, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Fayetteville, Arkansas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- DT Tajh Overton, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Owasso, Oklahoma (Committed 10/17/2025)