Mizzou Commit Caps off Senior Season with State Title Win
As the end of the year draws near, so does the end of high school football season, and this week saw one of Missouri's 2026 commitments close out his senior year in style, helping his team secure a state championship victory.
3-Star athlete Ahmod Billins and the Abbeville Christian Academy Generals secured the third state title win in program history this week, taking down South Choctaw Academy by a score of 50-28.
Billins, who has split time on both sides of the ball as a quarterback and cornerback this season, finished with 286 passing yards and four touchdowns, as well as a a tackle for loss on the defensive end.
The impressive prospect took to social media following the state championship victory to share his final stats from this season. Through Abbeville Christian's 13 games, Billins compiled nearly 3,000 all purpose yards with 46 total touchdowns, all while putting together stellar performances on the defensive end that totaled to 85 tackles, 19.0 TFL's, 2.0 sacks and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
He is truly a dynamic talent, and could provide a unique spark to the Tigers' on both sides of the ball.
Billins is a lengthy defensive back, standing 6-foot-2, 175 lbs., and is incredibly rangy, using his size and athleticism to cover massive sections of the field. He is sticky in coverage, and not afraid to get downhill and deliver a big time hit in the run game as well.
The early signing period is set to kick off on December 3, and as of now, Missouri holds the No. 23 ranked class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Billins is just one of many impressive prospects in the class for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers' staff, who have done an excellent job in acquiring talent in this year's cycle.
Mizzou Commits Still in Playoff Action
TE Isaac Jensen - Millard South High School (Omaha, Nebraska)
Millard South is set to take on 11-1 Papillion-LaVista South on November 25 for the Nebraska Class A State Championship.
CB Tony Forney, Jr. - Kell high School (Marietta, Georgia)
Forney and the Kell Longhorns will face off against Cartersville High School on November 28 in a third round playoff game to decide which team will compete in the state semifinal. Cartersville has dominated its opponents by a score of 117-0 through the first two rounds, so Kell will have an extremely tough fight if it hopes to advance to the next round.
OT Johnnie Jones - Venice High School (Venice Florida)
Venice is also set to compete this week in a quarterfinal matchup, taking on 10-2 Sumner High School on November 28. Jones recently helped his offense put up 70 points in a second round win over West Orange, but faces off against a stingy Sumner defense.
DL Tahj Overton - Owasso High School (Owasso, Oklahoma)
Owasso is set to take on 10-1 Jenks High School on November 28 for a chance to compete in the state title game on December 6.
RB Terry Hodges - Bryant High School (Bryant, Arkansas)
Bryant is looking to keep its second consecutive undefeated season alive this week as it faces off against 10-1 Rogers High School in the state semifinal on November 28. After a first round bye, Bryant shut out its second round opponent, 21-0, and is hoping to replicate that performance in this upcoming matchup.
OL Khalief Canty - Cass Technical (Detroit, Michigan)
Cass is also hoping to keep an undefeated season alive this week as it takes on Catholic Central High School for the Michigan Division 1 State Championship on Sunday, November 30.
OL Brysen Wessell - Jackson High School (Jackson, Missouri)
Like the two previously mentioned Tigers' commits, Wessell is hoping to help his team continue its undefeated season this week with a game against 8-4 Lee's Summit High School on November 28. If Jackson is able to secure the victory, they will earn a berth in the state championship.