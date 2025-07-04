Missouri Lands Commitment from 3-Star S Toney Forney
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers, despite a slower start on the recruiting trail than many anticipated, have finally begun to pick up steam with five commits in the final week of June and now one in the opening week of July.
The Tigers welcomed the tenth commitment of the 2026 class on Thursday, welcoming three-Star safety Toney Forney from Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia. He chose Missouri over the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Wisconsin and many more on an Instagram livestream.
Forney is ranked as the No. 66 safety in the class and the No. 85 player in the Peach State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He stands at 5-foot-11, 180 lbs., but despite his slightly undersized frame, he is a rangy, athletic defender with the ability to cover large areas of the field.
Forney began his high school career at Cedar Grove in Ellenwood, Georgia before transferring to Kell High School ahead of the 2024 season. In his first season with the Kell Longhorns, he compiled 30 tackles, 3.0 TFL's, two interceptions and a pass deflections.
With now six commitments in the last two weeks for Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff, the Tigers' 2026 class is beginning the truly round into form. There is still plenty of work to do, especially on the defensive side of the ball which only holds two commits, but it looks as if the team has found its footing for this offseason.
Upcoming Commitment Dates to Watch
3-Star DT Keytrin Harris - Saturday, July 5
4-Star LB Adam Balogoun-Ali - Sunday, July 6
4-Star ATH Jayden McGregory - Monday, July 7
4-Star LB Braxton Lindsey - Monday, July 7
3-Star ATH Javonte Smith - Tuesday, July 8
3-Star S Jowell Combay - Wednesday, July 9
4-Star ATH Jacob Eberhart - Friday, July 11
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)