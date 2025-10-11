Mizzou Lands Commitment of 4-Star OT Johnnie Jones
The Missouri Tigers just added their best player in the 2026 class to date in four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones.
Jones is a native of Venice, Florida and was actively one of the best uncommitted players in the country.
Jones, ranked No. 122 in composite rankings and ninth at the offensive tackle position, is also No. 17 in his home state of Florida. Jones quickly became one of the most sought-after prospects in the country after his de-commitment from the UCLA Bruins. Mississippi State, Florida State and Penn State were all teams to actively pursue him.
Jones also held onto offers from Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida and plenty of others.
The Florida native picked up a crystal ball to commit to the Tigers on Oct. 9 from On3, adding to the potential excitement of landing Jones. This was one of many in a flurry of recruiting predictions that boosted Missouri's 2026 recruiting class.
2026 Mizzou Football Recruiting Targets
4-Star LB Duyon Forkpa Jr. - Baltimore, Maryland
4-Star LB Braylon Hodge (Michigan State) - Englewood, Colorado
4-Star DT Tajh Overton (Oklahoma State) - Owasso, Oklahoma
3-Star DT Jae'Lin Battle (Baylor) - Edmond, Oklahoma
3-Star C Brysen Wessell - Jackson, Missouri
3-Star DT Ari Slocum - Farmerville, Louisiana
3-Star CB Brody Jones (Cincinnati) - Fayetteville, Arkansas
3-Star CB Ahmod Billins - Abbeville, Alabama
3-Star S Karaijus Hayes - Sarasota, Florida
3-Star OT Ben Mubenga - Buford, Georgia
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/2025)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-8, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- LB JJ Bush. 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- RB Terry Hodges, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Bryant, Arkansas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- C Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/08/2025)