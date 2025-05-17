Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Running Back Ahmad Hardy — Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
One of the Missouri Tigers' biggest wins of the offseason was winning the competitive battle to land running back Ahmad Hardy out of the transfer portal. One day after visiting campus in December, he committed to the Tigers.
Hardy was rated by 247Sports as the sixth-best running back in this year's portal class, seeing significant interest from Ole Miss and Kentucky among other schools.
"I feel like Mizzou was home," Hardy said in a press conference in the spring. "They were saying the right stuff, and the coaches and staff, they did their job. And the players, they welcomed me in."
Missouri needed to replace their two top running backs in Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll, who both graduated after combining for 1,413 rushing yards last season. By landing Hardy, head coach Eli Drinkwitz seems to have hit a home run.
Here's a look at what's led Hardy to Missouri, and how he might fit with the Tigers in 2025.
Player Info:
Height: 5-10
Weight: 210
Hometown: Monticello, Mississippi
High school recruiting rating: Three stars, according to 247Sports
Transfer recruiting rating: Four-star, per 247Sports composite rankings
High School Career:
Hardy rounded out his high school career at Lawrence County High School with a remarkable senior season, rushing for 2,442 yards and 27 touchdowns. He earned All-state and All-conference recognition in his final year.
Louisiana-Monroe Career (2024):
Hardy held offers from a handful of smaller schools, including Alcorn State and Southern Mississsippi. He committed to Lousiana-Monroe Feb. 7.
"Out of high school, obviously, I didn't get recruited much," Hardy said. "I don't even think I had any stars."
A 1,351-yard season with the Warhawks earned Hardy Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, and First-team All-Sun Belt honors. He rushed for over 100 yards in eight of his 12 performances, scoring a touchdown in all but two games.
Hardy showed off his power as a runner all season, breaking the second-most missed tackles in the country with 94, with only All-American Ashton Jeanty breaking more, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
"Every time I do get the ball, I think 'go score and don't hit the ground.'" Hardy said. "I'm one of those guys that say I want my jersey clean after the game. I don't like it dirty, so I try to stay off the ground."
Fit with Tigers
Expect Hardy to be the feature back for the Missouri offense, but he certainly won't be the only one seeing carries. Redshirt sophomore Jamal Roberts will undoubtedly see significant playing time, and true freshman Marquise Davis could have the chance to earn a role too.
A skill Hardy might have to pick up in the Missouri offense is pass protection, only averaging 5.7 six pass protection snaps per game in 2024, per PFF. Protecting the quarterback is one of the top things Drinkwitz looks for in running backs.
Even if Hardy wasn't asked to do it a ton at Lousiana-Monroe though, it obviously doesn't mean he can't do it. He has the frame to be a reliable blocker, but Roberts also carved out a consistent role for himself last season as a pass protector.
Hardy's bruising running style is a near-perfect fit for Missouri's offensive scheme, which is predicated on wide-zone running. Drinkwitz has highlighted Hardy's experience with outside running at Louisiana-Monroe.
"We (Missouri) run outside zone like I did in my old school," Hardy said. "So I feel like I'm perfecting my craft at the outside zone with my forcefully running and stuff like that."
Coach's Thoughts:
"You look at Ahmad and Marquise and their physicality between the tackles has shown up (in spring practices), really good ball security, yards after catch."- offensive coordinator Kirby Moore.
Ceiling and Floor:
Ceiling: Hardy's production in the Sun Belt perfectly translates to the SEC, leading to a 1,000-yard, 10-plus-touchdown season.
Floor: Hardy has a slow transition to the SEC, shares carries nearly evenly with Roberts, and possibly Davis as well.