Missouri Football Extends Offers to Two Rising Prospects
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff, despite a slower start than other programs on the recruiting trail for the upcoming class and the one to follow, have been picking up steam recently.
Earlier this week, the Tigers were named as a finalist for 4-Star safety Jordan Smith, and now they have extended two more offers to talented prospects.
First was 2026 wide receiver Zechariah Jenkins, who took to social media to announce on Wednesday. Rated as a 3-Star prospect, the 6-foot-3, 180 lb. target looks to be a versatile threat from multiple spots within the offense.
247Sports' composite ranking places him as the No. 975 player overall in the nation and the No. 146 wideout. He hails from Laurel, Mississippi and is one of the top-50 players in the Magnolia state.
Last season, as a junior for Laurel High School, he saw time in only three games, but was very effective in his limited time. He hauled in eight receptions for just over 160 yards and three touchdowns., showing off his reliability as a target.
The next player to pick up an offer from the Tigers this week was 2027 4-Star prospect Rashad Streets from Raleigh, North Carolina. A 6-foot-4, 230 lb. edge rusher, he is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 44 overall player in the nation and the No. 8 player at his position.
Like Jenkins, he also took to social media to share the news.
Hailing from Millbrook High School, Streets was sensational as a sophomore in 2024. He finished the year with an incredible 123 total tackles, 35.5 TFL's and 26.5 sacks. Not to mention, he was also responsible for a pass deflection and two forced fumbles as well.
While the Tigers don't hold any commitments yet in the 2027 class, getting the attention of a player like Streets could only mean good things for Drinkwitz and the staff.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
- S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
