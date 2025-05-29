Mizzou Football Official Visit Preview: May 30 Through June 1
A big recruiting weekend is one day from kicking off for the Missouri Tigers, who are set to host nine players on official visits. They are slated to start on Friday, May 30 and end the following day. It's important for a variety of reasons, especially given the state of their current class.
As of now, the Tigers only have two commitments and sit with the 76th-ranked class nationally and the 15th-ranked class in the Southeastern Conference. Those players are both four-star recruits in 2026 and will likely be impactful players in the freshman class for Missouri, but no other additions as of now aren't the best sign.
Here's everything Missouri football fans need to know about the upcoming crop of visitors to Columbia, Missouri and the potential future Tigers.
Official visitors on May 30th through June 1st
- 4-Star WR Mason James - Named Missouri as a finalist on 05/19/2025
- 4-Star OT Evan Goodwin
- 4-Star TE Evan Jacobson
- 3-Star LB JJ Bush
- 3-Star WR Jabari Brady - Unofficially visited Columbia in March
- 3-Star RB Ryan Estrada
- 3-Star CB Nick Hankins
- 3-Star LB Braxton Lindsey
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
- 3-Star OL Noah Best - Named Missouri as a finalist on 04/27/2025
- 3-Star S Jowell Combay
- 3-Star CB Javonte Smith
- 3-Star ATH Dana Greenhow - Named Missouri a finalist on 04/08/2025
Storylines
Do the Tigers add any commitments after their first official visit weekend?
Missouri only has two commitments in the class of 2026, as of now. It can be hard to predict how these visits will go, but the first crop of them might be willing to make a quick decision without having people in front of them at their respective positions, in most cases.
Sometimes, recruits get a little too excited and create a hasty situation. That certainly could be the case here, but again, it's hard to pinpoint who it could be. However, not landing a commitment out of this first round of visits might come off as a disappointment to some.
Who's the most likely to commit next?
According to predictions, four-star CB Nick Hankins Jr. seems to be the next man up. The Belleville, Illinois native recently picked up a recruiting prediction on On3 and the official visit he's about to take could be the nail in the coffin.
Three-star linebacker JJ Bush is another who seemingly could pop at any moment. He's had interest from Missouri for a long period of time and a good visit could just do the trick. An On3 report from months back labeled the Tigers as a frontrunner for Bush, but nothing came of it. Now could be the time when that changes.
Four-star tackle Evan Goodwin certainly could be one as well. He's only spoken highly of Missouri since initial contact and then his announcement of his final four schools. This seems like one that could end with a pleasant result if the visit goes well, which also seems likely.
Outside of those two, it's hard to tell. Four-star receiver Jabari Brady could be another to keep an eye on, but there isn't much official information there to back that up.
Can Missouri attract Mason James away from his hometown school?
There might not be a bigger recruiting win on the docket for the Tigers than keeping four-star pass catcher Mason James from committing to Oklahoma. He was born in Norman and has been there on multiple occasions, making them the immediate favorite. However, the Tigers have long been a team that James has held in high regard.
Right now, it would be a surprise if James committed without taking his other visits. Gaining familiarity with the other three schools not named Oklahoma in his final list of five will be important when it comes to making a decision.
That being said, sometimes visits just go too perfectly and they decide to make a choice. That would be the best-case scenario for James and his trip to Columbia, but it seems unlikely.
Does Missouri follow through on recent crystal ball?
Landing Hankins would be a huge addition for the Tigers and the crystal ball does signal that there is significant interest there, but nothing is certain as of now. Illinois and Tennessee are also major players in Hankins' recruitment and it should be an expectation that he takes other visits throughout the summer.
Getting Hankins, especially this early, would be a massive win for Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri. The Tigers have plenty of secondary targets on their radar and Hankins is one of the best, making it that much more important to land him.
What do we know about the new visitors?
Four-star tight end Evan Jacobson and, most recently, three-star linebacker Braxton Lindsey are the two newest players to be added to the visit schedule. Jacobson has long had interest from the Tigers and is now one of many tight ends set for a visit over the summer.
Lindsey is nice and fresh, including the Tigers in his final list of schools earlier in the week. This recruitment is moving really fast and a good visit could end up as good news, especially with the speed he was able to get on campus.