Predicting Player Stats in 2025 for the Mizzou Defense
Predicting what could happen revolving around Missouri football next season is a huge challenge. There's so much uncertainty around multiple position groups, many of which have a high ceiling but still have to prove they can play at the SEC level.
Doing so is even harder for the Missouri offense. With a new quarterback, running back, leading receiver and multiple new tight ends, there's a variety of things that could go right or wrong on that side of the ball.
On defense, it might be a little easier. There are more proven players and plenty of returners who had productive seasons last year, many of whom could take jumps this coming season.
Here's a general prediction of what the individual stats will look like for the Tigers on the defensive side of the ball for the 2025 season.
Defensive ends
Junior Damon Wilson - 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks
Senior Zion Young - 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks
Junior Nate Johnson - 30 tackles, 3 sacks
Junior Darris Smith - 20 tackles, 1 sack
Freshman Javion Hilson - 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks
Junior Langden Kitchen - 13 tackles
Freshman Daeden Hopkins - 5 tackles
This is arguably the deepest and best position on the roster, which should provide some optimism for Missouri fans. With Wilson and Young at the helm, it seems like either or could break out as an SEC superstar.
Smith, Johnson and Hilso being behind them is also reassuring. They could potentially start on other SEC rosters, so them being depth pieces for Missouri is impressive.
Defensive tackles
Senior Chris McClellan - 40 tackles, 4 sacks
Senior Sterling Webb - 18 tackles
Junior Marquis Gracial - 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks
Graduate Bralen Henderson - 15 tackles, 1 sack
Junior Jalen Marshall - 12 tackles
Freshman Elias Williams - 4 tackles
Sophomore Sam Williams - 4 tackles
This might be the weakest position group on the defense, but arguably the best player on it is at the top of the list. McClellan was incredible last season and there's no reason why he can't replicate last year's production, or even get better.
Everything behind McClellan is simply a guessing game. Missouri has been waiting for the breakout season from Marshall or Gracial for multiple seasons now, but it's yet to happen. That could allow Webb and Henderson to thrive, or even a youngster like Elias Williams.
Someone has to come in and take that secondary spot because head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff love to rotate players on the defensive interior.
Linebackers
Sophomore Josiah Trotter - 90 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception
Senior Triston Newson - 80 tackles, 3 sacks
Sophomore Nicholas Rodriguez - 35 tackles, 1 interception
Senior Khalil Jacobs - 20 tackles, 2 sacks
Sophomore Jeremiah Beasley - 20 tackles
Freshman Dante McClellan - 9 tackles
Freshman Brian Huff - 10 tackles
Nothing is stopping Trotter from being one of the leading tacklers in the country. For only being a sophomore, Trotter is one of the most prolific tackling linebackers in college football. His new home in Missouri should be the perfect place to showcase that.
Bringing back Newson, getting a healthy Jacobs ready and having Rodriguez develop will make this position group one of the best in the conference. With Beasley ready to prove himself finally, the Tigers have plenty of depth at a very important position.
Cornerbacks
Senior Toriano Pride Jr. - 25 tackles, 1 interception
Senior Dreyden Norwood - 38 tackles, 3 interceptions
Senior Stephen Hall - 30 tackles
Sophomore Nick DeLoach Jr. - 15 tackles, 1 interception
Sophomore Shamar McNeil - 10 tackles
Freshman Cameron Keys - 8 tackles
The cornerback room could go one of many ways, all of which are led by Dreyden Norwood. One of PRide, Hall, or DeLoach could be the next man up after that. Pride and DeLoach struggled at moments last season, hence the addition of Hall. He still has to prove he can play at the SEC level.
Safeties
Graduate Jalen Catalon - 85 tackles, 1 sack, 3 interceptions
Graduate Daylan Carnell - 60 tackles, 1 interception
Junior Marvin Burks Jr. -45 tackles, 1 sack, 2 interceptions
Junior Mose Phillips III - 20 tackles
Sophomore Trajen Greco - 25 tackles
Sophomore Santana Banner - 15 tackles
Senior Caleb Flagg - 7 tackles
Freshman Charles Bass - 5 tackles
This, along with the defensive ends, might be the best position group on the defense and potentially the entire team. Adding Catalon was huge, bringing in one of the most experienced players in all of college football. He, along with Trotter, could both eclipse 100 tackles easily.
Bringing back Carnell is also huge. Add Burks, Phillips, Greco and Banner to that list, all of whom were productive in some way for a team last season and you have a room full of versatile skill sets that can rotate whenever needed. Bass is also talented enough to push his way onto the field and it wouldn't be a surprise for him to do so.