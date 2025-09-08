Through the Lens: Reliving Mizzou's Win Over Kansas
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The last time there were as many photographers lining the end zone for Missouri Tigers football as there were Saturday afternoon was at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.
The Tigers, fresh off a 10-win season, were facing the Ohio State Buckeyes in a prove-it contest. After four quarters, prove it they did. For the renewed Border War against the Kansas Jayhawks, the stakes were literally lower.
Figuratively, they couldn't have been higher.
"We have to be ready," a Columbia police officer told his partner on the sideline halfway through the fourth quarter of the Tigers' 42-31 victory. "I expect them to rush the field."
Whether it was the grotesque idea of donating $500,000 to Kansas — the SEC's new policy for field rushing — or the 120-yard line of security in front of the student section that deterred the stands from emptying, Missouri kept its composure after the win. It was the players who showed the emotion.
"This s*** is staying here!" Tigers cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. shouted, dancing across the field. "You don't get this if you don't win."
Drum in hand, the Tigers now head to Week 3 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns with a top-25 ranking and a perfect record.
Until then, enjoy some photos from Missouri On SI's photographers, on-site for Missouri's renewed rivalry with Kansas.
Amber Winkler
1. The Roar
This is one of the first photos that I took of the game. I just sat down outside of the end zone and looked up to see linebacker Josiah Trotter take a guy down, then get up and scream towards the construction. I also discovered that Trotter liked to scream after a big play, as I got many photos of him doing so.
2. The Captain
I took a lot of pictures of quarterback Beau Pribula, but this is the one that stood out to me the most. First of all, it didn't feature the Kansas defensive line, so I felt that it made the yellow of the uniforms and the crowd stand out so much more. Second, it was just very clear and the shadows weren't blocking his face too much. You could see him looking to his coaches.
3. The Kid and the Veteran
Some time mistakes can create the best photos. I watched tight end Brett Norfleet rush the ball into the end zone for the second time then saw him and wide receiver Donovan Olugbode run to each other to celebrate. I didn't have the foresight to switch to my camera with a smaller lens, so here is a very zoomed in picture that looks pretty cool.
4. The End
On Kansas' last drive of the game, quarterback Jalon Daniels sailed the ball into the hands of Missouri safety Daylan Carnell. Carnell quickly showed outrage after the said he stepped out first, so they had to go to video review. After a couple minutes, the referees came back and determined he touched in-bounds first. This is the moment when they showed the replay on the video board and Missouri ended the game for the Jayhawks.
5. It Stays Home
I followed the team as they ran to the student section when the clock hit zero, as they always do. This photo came before another player brought the War Drum over. A lot of banging of the drum and yelling ensued after that made it to the crew.
Matt Guzman
6. Border War
This one took some pushing. Prior to the Tigers' entrance, security guards begin yelling at photographers, team content staffers and pregame guests to clear a lane. When asked to move, I went to my favorite "loophole" — crouching against the stanchion.
My logic? The players can't pass through the upright, so they won't hit me. The result was a head-on shot of Kevin Coleman Jr., who had just stopped to greet someone waiting on the aisle before hitting the field.
I now know the brand of his mouthpiece.
7. Set, Go
This is one of my favorite shots to get. It's an easy filler for stories that need a picture, but simply put, it captures the matchup perfectly every time.
For a pair of teams who haven't faced each other in 14 years, just seeing both helmets across from one another makes the renewed rivalry feel real. It took a couple of tries for the ball to be spotted at the exact yard line I was at, but when it lined up, it proved worth it.
The Block Ms are by far my favorite Missouri helmet.
8. Got Meyer?
This shot was one of the cooler ones I got. Robert Meyer, filling in for an injured Blake Craig, was tasked with being the reliable kicker the Tigers trusted his predecessor to be. It wasn't easy.
Meyer's first extra point attempt was blocked — after that, Missouri grew weary about its ability to tack on points without a touchdown. Still, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz gave Meyer more chances.
Meyer didn't miss again. This photo came after he made his final field goal; the freshman was all smiles heading to the sideline with both fanbase's colors visible in the background.
9. Icing
Even photographers get caught off guard sometimes.
For this shot, I was in the back of the end zone waiting for the action to get a little closer for some detail shots. Optimistically — for photos' sake — I expected the Tigers to get in range; I didn't expect a 63-yard touchdown run from Jamal Roberts.
As fast as I could, I got my camera set up and focused. Roberts broke the plane and stuck his tongue out all the way to me. This was the third of about 12 photos in a series where he continued to get closer to me as he sealed the game for Missouri.
10. 2-0
I took this photo after the Tigers' celebrations died down.
Beau Pribula, who finished the game with over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns, was considered the star of the game. Drinkwitz declared he wasn't ready to "crown" him; I think the lighting here says otherwise.
Pribula has plenty of work to do this season as he looks to lead the Tigers to their third straight 10-win season, but he's fared well so far.