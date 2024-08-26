NC State Football Product Seals Chargers' Lone Preseason Victory
Following one season with the NC State football program after playing one season at East Carolina and two at Old Dominion, defensive back Robert Kennedy III didn't hear his name at the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the 5-foot-10, 188-pound speedster, who started every game at nickel for the 2023 Wolfpack, signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent.
And on Sunday, Kennedy put the finishing touch on the Chargers' 26-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the team's three-game preseason slate with its lone victory:
In addition to that win-sealing interception in the endzone, the 24-year-old Kennedy — a former two-star JUCO talent at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania — tallied seven tackles, including four of the solo variety.
The Jeannette, Pa., native totaled 12 tackles, including seven solo takedowns, one interception, and one pass defended in Los Angeles Chargers preseason action.
As a key NC State football defender last season, Robert Kennedy III recorded 33 tackles, including 1.5 sacks. He added a 30-yard pick six in a win over VMI, plus a fumble recovery and a 27-yard interception return against Marshall.
He finished seventh in the ACC in interception return yards.