All-Ohio Valley Power Bat Transferring to Nebraska Baseball
An All-Ohio Valley Conference slugger is coming to Lincoln.
Cole Kitchens, an infielder from Southern Indiana, has committed to transferring to Nebraska. He made the announcement on social media Wednesday.
"Excited To Continue my playing career (at Nebraska)," Kitchens said.
Kitchens has one year of eligibility remaining, though that could change if the NCAA continues to allow waivers for junior college seasons.
Named first-team All-OVC in 2025 after leading the league in batting average, hits, and RBI for the season, Kitchens hit .371 with 39 runs scored, 18 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, and 60 RBIs. He had a 17-game hit streak during the season, in which he batted .521 with eight doubles, three home runs, and 16 RBI.
Prior to USI, Kitchens spent two seasons at Crowder College in Missouri. He had a two-year .349 batting average with 103 runs scored, 116 RBIs, and 13 home runs.
Nebraska has been busy in the transfer portal, now with six incoming Huskers. Kitchens joins Augustana pitcher JD Hennen, Arizona and Grossmont infielder Nico Newhan, MAC Pitcher of the Year Cooper Katskee, Mississippi State pitcher Kevin Mannell and Division II All-American Jett Buck in becoming Huskers. There have been double-digit Huskers use the portal the portal to exit the program, including Cayden Brumbaugh to Oklahoma.
More From Nebraska on SI
