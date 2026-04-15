Gallery: Huskers Take Season Series From Creighton

Drew Grego had a stellar game at the plate, hitting a home run and driving in three runs to help Nebraska come back and beat Creighton 5–4 on Tuesday night at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. With a season-high crowd of 6,148 fans watching, the Huskers improved their record to 28–9 by overcoming an early four-run deficit with clutch hitting and solid relief pitching. Creighton fell to 18–16, scoring four runs on nine hits with one error, while Nebraska scored five runs on seven hits and played perfect defense.

Grego led Nebraska’s offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. His big night helped turn the game around after a slow start. Joshua Overbeek also went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Rhett Stokes added a key hit to drive in the go-ahead run. Dylan Carey made an impact by reaching base three times on walks, helping spark Nebraska’s comeback even though he didn’t get a hit. Jeter Worthley and Jett Buck each added a hit as the Huskers put together enough offense to overcome the early deficit.

Creighton started strong, scoring three runs in the first inning with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly to take a 3–0 lead. They kept the pressure on in the second inning, hitting a solo home run to make it 4–0 to put Nebraska behind early.

Nebraska started their comeback in the bottom of the second inning. Preston Freeman drew a leadoff walk, and then Grego hit a two-run home run to right field, cutting Creighton’s lead in half.

Nebraska took the lead in the third inning, their best of the night. All nine batters came up, and the Huskers scored three runs on three hits by staying patient and taking advantage of their chances. Carey and Buck started the inning with back-to-back walks, setting up a scoring opportunity. Grego hit an RBI single up the middle to bring in Carey, Overbeek added another run with a single to right, and Stokes lined an RBI single to right to give Nebraska a 5–4 lead they kept for the rest of the game.

After the early scoring, Nebraska’s bullpen stepped up and kept Creighton quiet for the rest of the game. Pryce Bender started but pitched only one inning, giving up three runs on four hits. Tucker Timmerman came in as a reliever and got the win, moving to 3–1 after allowing one run in two innings. Caleb Clark and Ty Horn helped steady things, combining for four scoreless innings. Clark set down the Bluejays in order in the fourth, and Horn followed with three solid innings, giving up just one hit and striking out two.

Nebraska had a chance to score more runs in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases with two outs. But a ground ball to third led to a fielder’s choice, ending the inning and keeping the score close going into the final inning.

J’Shawn Unger closed out the game on the mound, pitching the final two innings. The right-hander earned his eighth save of the season, allowing just one hit and striking out two. He retired the Bluejays in order in the ninth to secure the 5 to 4 win and complete Nebraska’s comeback.

The Huskers stand for the National Anthem prior to their game against in-state foe, Creighton. | Amarillo Mullen

Pryce Bender started on the mound for the Huskers. | Amarillo Mullen

Jett Buck catches a fly ball in left field. | Amarillo Mullen

Tucker TImmerman replaced Bender on the mound in the second inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Tucker TImmerman tosses the ball to first base for the first out of the inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey throws to first for an out. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego celebrates his two-run homer in the bottom of the second. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego's homerun was the beginning of Nebraska's comeback. | Amarillo Mullen

Mac Moyer lays out for an attempted flyout. The call would later be overturned as a no-catch. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego had the first three RBIs of the game for the Huskers. | Amarillo Mullen

Mac Moyer tosses his bat after a five-pitch walk. | Amarillo Mullen

Case Sanderson (14) takes the ball to first base for an out. | Amarillo Mullen

Jett Buck makes contact for a single in the fourth. | Amarillo Mullen

Drew Grego makes a catch on the warning track in right field. | Amarillo Mullen

Ty Horn pitched three complete innings, giving up just one hit and striking out two. | Amarillo Mullen

Ty Horn (2) and Case Sanderson (14) exchange a glove tap following an out. | Amarillo Mullen

J'Shawn Unger celebrates a strikeout to end Creighton's half of the eighth inning. | Amarillo Mullen

Dylan Carey throws to first base for the final out of the game. | Amarillo Mullen

Rhett Stokes (9) and Dylan Carey (15) celebrate Nebraska's comeback win. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers are the winners of the 2026 I-80 series over the Bluejays. The two will meet one more time in Omaha May 12. | Amarillo Mullen