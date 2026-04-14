Rangers vs. A’s Prediction and Odds: Athletics are Best MLB Underdog Bet for Tuesday Night

The Texas Rangers left no doubt in their AL West series opener against the Athletics, convincingly beating them by a final score of 8-1.

The two teams will face each other in the second game of their four-game series on Tuesday night, and the Athletics once again find themselves as home underdogs. Let's dive into why I think they're worth a bet to upset the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+126)

Athletics +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline

Rangers -126

Athletics +108

Total

OVER 8.5 (-122)

UNDER 8.5 (+100)

Rangers vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Texas: MacKenzie Gore, LHP (2-0, 2.76 ERA)

Athletics: Jeffrey Springs, LHP (2-0, 1.47 ERA)

Rangers vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 14

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Rangers Sports Network

Rangers record: 9-7

Athletics record: 8-8

Rangers vs. Athletics Best Prop Bet

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I wrote about why I'm betting the OVER on Jeffrey Springs' strikeout total tonight:

The Rangers' lineup has struggled significantly when facing left-handed pitchers this season. They have a strikeout rate of 34.5% when facing lefties so far this season, which is 2.5% higher than any other team in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face a lefty starter in Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics, who has reached six or more strikeouts in two of his three starts in 2026.

Rangers vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

In a battle of lefties tonight between MacKenzie Gore and Springs, I think the advantage lies with the Athletics. The Rangers have one of the worst lineups against lefties in the Majors, ranking 27th in baseball in wRC+ when facing left-handed pitchers.

I expect the Athletics' offense to start seeing some positive regression. They have a young, promising lineup, but have stumbled a bit out of the gates. I think now is a great time to buy low on them.

I'll back the Athletics as home underdogs tonight.

Pick: Athletics +108 via FanDuel

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!