Rangers vs. A’s Prediction and Odds: Athletics are Best MLB Underdog Bet for Tuesday Night
In this story:
The Texas Rangers left no doubt in their AL West series opener against the Athletics, convincingly beating them by a final score of 8-1.
The two teams will face each other in the second game of their four-game series on Tuesday night, and the Athletics once again find themselves as home underdogs. Let's dive into why I think they're worth a bet to upset the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (+126)
- Athletics +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline
- Rangers -126
- Athletics +108
Total
- OVER 8.5 (-122)
- UNDER 8.5 (+100)
Rangers vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Texas: MacKenzie Gore, LHP (2-0, 2.76 ERA)
- Athletics: Jeffrey Springs, LHP (2-0, 1.47 ERA)
Rangers vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 14
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Rangers Sports Network
- Rangers record: 9-7
- Athletics record: 8-8
Rangers vs. Athletics Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I wrote about why I'm betting the OVER on Jeffrey Springs' strikeout total tonight:
The Rangers' lineup has struggled significantly when facing left-handed pitchers this season. They have a strikeout rate of 34.5% when facing lefties so far this season, which is 2.5% higher than any other team in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face a lefty starter in Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics, who has reached six or more strikeouts in two of his three starts in 2026.
Rangers vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
In a battle of lefties tonight between MacKenzie Gore and Springs, I think the advantage lies with the Athletics. The Rangers have one of the worst lineups against lefties in the Majors, ranking 27th in baseball in wRC+ when facing left-handed pitchers.
I expect the Athletics' offense to start seeing some positive regression. They have a young, promising lineup, but have stumbled a bit out of the gates. I think now is a great time to buy low on them.
I'll back the Athletics as home underdogs tonight.
Pick: Athletics +108 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets