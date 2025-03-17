How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Pepperdine: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
It’s hard to win a conference baseball series when you strike out a ton and leave a plethora of runners on base. That’s what the Nebraska baseball team learned the hard way over the weekend, striking out 32 times and leaving 25 runners en route to getting swept against UCLA over the weekend in L.A.
The Huskers battled in Friday’s series opener as a Tyler Stone two-run home run in the sixth inning tied things up at two, but the Bruins finally cracked starter Will Walsh with a three-run burst in the seventh for a 5-2 win. Saturday was a disaster. Stone drove in the game’s first run in the opening half inning of the game, but nine unanswered runs – three in the fourth and six in the fifth – opened the floodgates to a 11-3 UCLA win. Sunday finally looked like it may be NU’s day as the Huskers opened up a 3-0 lead off a two-run double by Dylan Carey and a throwing error by the Bruins. A Roch Cholowsky home run in the fourth ignited three-straight scoring innings for UCLA who grabbed the lead in the fifth with a Jarrod Hocking solo shot.
It was a brutal start to a long road stretch for the Huskers, who desperately need to find their footing after dropping the first two conference series of the season.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska tries to rebound with a two-game stint against a struggling Pepperdine team.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: Nebraska (7-11, 1-5 B1G) at Pepperdine (4-14, 0-0 WCC)
- When: Tuesday, March 18
- Where: Eddy D. Field Stadium, Malibu, Calif.
- Time: 5 p.m. CDT
- Watch: ESPN+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: Nebraska (7-11, 1-5 B1G) at Pepperdine (4-14, 0-0 WCC)
- When: Wednesday, March 19
- Where: Eddy D. Field Stadium, Malibu, Calif.
- Time: 5 p.m. CDT
- Watch: ESPN+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Tuesday
Nebraska: TBD
Pepperdine: TBD
Wednesday
Nebraska: TBD
Pepperdine: TBD
Series History
- Nebraska leads 3-2.
- The two programs last played in the 1985 NCAA Regional at Palo Alto, California. The Huskers beat the Waves 4-2 in the regional opener before being taken down 7-6 two games later in an elimination game.
Pepperdine Scout
Last Season: 15-38 (9-15 T-6th, WCC); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Tyler Latorre (4-14 at Pepperdine, 1st Season)
All-Conference Returners: Collin Valentine, LHP, Soph.
Key Transfers: Max Bernal, INF, R-Soph. (Cal State Bakersfield) | Max Aude, INF, Jr. (St. John’s) | Joe Cardinale, OF, R-Soph. (College of San Mateo) | Rj Jimerson, OF, Jr. (Missouri) | Cade Barry, LHP, Jr. (College of San Mateo) | Jackson Pace, RHP, R-Soph. (Oregon).
Program Outlook: It’s a new era for the Pepperdine baseball program after departing with previous head coach Rick Hirstensteiner, who managed only three seasons above .500 out of his nine years. As a result, the Waves turned to former catcher Tyler Latorre who comes to Malibu after two seasons at Westmont. The Warriors were NAIA in Latorre’s first season before making the transition to Division I.
It’s been a tough stretch for Pepperdine who haven’t been to an NCAA regional since 2015 while having not won the WCC since 2018. In fact, the Waves’ sixth-place finish in conference play last season was the highest place since that 2018 season.
It’s a year of transition for Pepperdine, who have limped to a 4-14 record before starting WCC play. Zero players in the starting lineup are hitting above .300, but senior infielder Julian Nunez leads the offense with a .291 average and .844 OPS while also leading the Waves with two home runs. Fellow senior Justin Rubin is hitting only .250 through 64 at-bats, but he’s tied with Nunez with a team-high 16 hits while smacking a team-leading four doubles.
A 7.15 team ERA highlights a group that’s struggled to get outs allowing 124 earned runs while the Pepperdine offense has scored 40 on opposing pitchers. Right-handed pitcher Tommy Scavone has been a bright spot on the staff with a team-leading 1.96 ERA on a team-high 23.0 IP. Reliever Jordan Cole has also been productive with a 3.31 ERA in 16.1 IP. Look for lefty Collin Valentine, who was named to last season’s All-WCC Freshman Team. He’s put up a 4.22 ERA in 10.1 IP, but has struck out 13 batters compared to three walks.
Just like last week against Wichita State, Nebraska has the opportunity to right the wrongs from the weekend and pick up a pair of victories. On paper, this Pepperdine team hasn’t impressed and doesn’t compare to the talent of the Huskers – who would be extremely disappointed if they can’t pull out both wins.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Softball America Drops Nebraska From Top 25 After Series Loss at Ohio State
- Nebraska Softball Avoids Using Jordy Bahl in the Circle, Drops Series to Ohio State
- Three Storylines to Watch as Nebraska Prepares for Spring Football
- HuskerMax Today: Bracket Reactions, Women to Fort Worth, Men to the Crown, Baseball Gets Swept
- Nebraska Men's Basketball Selected for College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.