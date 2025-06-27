All Huskers

Missouri Western Pitcher, Lincoln Native Lynden Bruegman Transferring to Nebraska

After three years at Missouri Western, Lincoln North Star grad Lynden Bruegman is returning home to play for Nebraska.

Kaleb Henry

Missouri Western pitcher Lynden Bruegman is transferring to Nebraska.
Missouri Western pitcher Lynden Bruegman is transferring to Nebraska. / @lyndenbruegman/Instagram
Nebraska baseball is adding another talent from the Division II level.

Missouri Western pitcher Lynden Bruegman has committed to transferring to the Huskers. He made the announcement on social media Friday.

Bruegman, a Lincoln North Star graduate, spent the past three seasons at Missouri Western in the MIAA. His workload steadily increased each year, from 10.1 innings in 2023 to 27.1 innings in 2024 and 50.2 innings in 2025.

This past season, Bruegman had a 4.26 ERA. He gave up 39 hits and walked 44 batters, while striking out 68.

Nebraska has been busy in the transfer portal, now with seven incoming Huskers. Bruegman joins Southern Indiana infielder Cole Kitchens, Augustana pitcher JD Hennen, Arizona and Grossmont infielder Nico Newhan, MAC Pitcher of the Year Cooper Katskee, Mississippi State pitcher Kevin Mannell and Division II All-American Jett Buck in becoming Huskers. There have been double-digit Huskers use the portal the portal to exit the program, including Cayden Brumbaugh to Oklahoma.

Nebraska players hold up the trophy after winning the 2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament.
Nebraska players hold up the trophy after winning the 2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament. / Nebraska Athletics

NU went 33-29 in 2025, winning a second straight Big Ten Conference Tournament title. The Huskers then went 1-2 in the Chapel Hill Regional, beating Holy Cross but losing to Oklahoma twice.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

