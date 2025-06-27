Missouri Western Pitcher, Lincoln Native Lynden Bruegman Transferring to Nebraska
Nebraska baseball is adding another talent from the Division II level.
Missouri Western pitcher Lynden Bruegman has committed to transferring to the Huskers. He made the announcement on social media Friday.
Bruegman, a Lincoln North Star graduate, spent the past three seasons at Missouri Western in the MIAA. His workload steadily increased each year, from 10.1 innings in 2023 to 27.1 innings in 2024 and 50.2 innings in 2025.
This past season, Bruegman had a 4.26 ERA. He gave up 39 hits and walked 44 batters, while striking out 68.
Nebraska has been busy in the transfer portal, now with seven incoming Huskers. Bruegman joins Southern Indiana infielder Cole Kitchens, Augustana pitcher JD Hennen, Arizona and Grossmont infielder Nico Newhan, MAC Pitcher of the Year Cooper Katskee, Mississippi State pitcher Kevin Mannell and Division II All-American Jett Buck in becoming Huskers. There have been double-digit Huskers use the portal the portal to exit the program, including Cayden Brumbaugh to Oklahoma.
NU went 33-29 in 2025, winning a second straight Big Ten Conference Tournament title. The Huskers then went 1-2 in the Chapel Hill Regional, beating Holy Cross but losing to Oklahoma twice.
