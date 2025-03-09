All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Salvages Weekend Series with Sunday Win Over Washington

The Huskers get a 6-2 win in the series finale.

Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey's three-run homer pushed the Big Red to a Sunday win over Washington.
No sweep on the home-opening weekend for Nebraska baseball.

Nebraska salvaged the weekend with a 6-2 win over Washington on Sunday at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. The Huskers improve to 5-8 on the year and 1-2 in the Big Ten Conference while the Huskies fall to 7-9 overall and 1-2 in the league.

The Husker pitching trio of Jackson Brockett, Drew Christo and Luke Broderick kept the Huskies on their toes for most of the game. Washington did not plate a run until the eighth inning, adding one more in the top of the ninth.

Nebraska tallied 11 hits, led by three from Cayden Brumbaugh. Case Sanderson had two hits, including a single in the second inning that brought in Gabe Swansen for the first run of the game.

Dylan Carey provided the biggest boost to the offense with a single swing of the bat in the fifth inning. His three-run homer put the Big Red up 4-0. Devin Nunez added a solo homer in the eighth.

Nebraska stays home for a pair of midweek games against Wichita State. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CDT both Tuesday and Wednesday. Both games will be streamed on B1G+.

Next weekend, the Huskers go on an eight-game road trip to the West Coast to take on UCLA before a midweek series at Pepperdine and a weekend series at USC.

