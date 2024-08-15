Former Husker Keisei Tominaga to Play on G League United at Fall Invitational, FIBA Intercontinental Cup

🇯🇵 Another big name joins G League United! After representing Japan at in Paris, former @HuskerMBB star Keisei Tominaga (@KeiseiTominaga) will represent the G League at the Fall Invitational and @FIBAIC.



🎟️ G League United vs. @KKMegaBasket, Sept. 4 & 6 - https://t.co/fZBvBQudv8 pic.twitter.com/XSvNfYgBgQ