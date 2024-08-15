All Huskers

Former Husker Keisei Tominaga to Play on G League United at Fall Invitational, FIBA Intercontinental Cup

Keisei Tominaga will use his sharpshooting talents for the NBA G League United team. Tominaga and G League United will play in the Fall Invitational and FIBA International Cup.

Austin Jacobsen

Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) reacts after a play during the first half of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum.
Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) reacts after a play during the first half of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Keisei Tominaga's unique basketball journey will continue with the NBA G League United team.

The former Nebraska star is coming off an appearance in Paris with the Japan National Team as part of the Olympics. The NBA G League announced Thursday that the Husker alum is set to represent the G League United team as part of the Fall Invitational and FIBA Intercontinental Cup in September.

The Fall Invitational will take place at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Sept. 4 and 6, featuring top NBA G League prospects as they compete against Mega MIS, a premier international program from Serbia.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga
Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) shoots against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Target Center. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the third NBA G League Fall Invitational, having tipped off action in 2022. Mega MIS has an impressive track record of NBA success, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

The FIBA Intercontinental Cup will be played Sept. 12-15 in Singapore. Besides Tominaga and G League United, the competition will include teams from around the world.

Teams are split into two groups, with Group A consisting of Al Riyadi (Lebanon), Petro De Luanda (Angola) and Unicaja (Spain), while Group B includes G League United (USA), Tasmania JackJumpers (Tasmania) and Quimsa (Argentina). Clubs will play round-robin in their group and then face the team in the opposite group with the same placement.

The 23-year-old Tominaga signed with the Indiana Pacers earlier this summer and was inked to the Curry Brand as part of a deal with Under Armour.

Tominaga ended his Husker career leading the Big Red to an NCAA Tournament appearance while finishing as a member of the All-Big Ten team, receiving second-team honors.

Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

