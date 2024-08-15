Former Husker Keisei Tominaga to Play on G League United at Fall Invitational, FIBA Intercontinental Cup
Keisei Tominaga's unique basketball journey will continue with the NBA G League United team.
The former Nebraska star is coming off an appearance in Paris with the Japan National Team as part of the Olympics. The NBA G League announced Thursday that the Husker alum is set to represent the G League United team as part of the Fall Invitational and FIBA Intercontinental Cup in September.
The Fall Invitational will take place at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Sept. 4 and 6, featuring top NBA G League prospects as they compete against Mega MIS, a premier international program from Serbia.
This will be the third NBA G League Fall Invitational, having tipped off action in 2022. Mega MIS has an impressive track record of NBA success, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
The FIBA Intercontinental Cup will be played Sept. 12-15 in Singapore. Besides Tominaga and G League United, the competition will include teams from around the world.
Teams are split into two groups, with Group A consisting of Al Riyadi (Lebanon), Petro De Luanda (Angola) and Unicaja (Spain), while Group B includes G League United (USA), Tasmania JackJumpers (Tasmania) and Quimsa (Argentina). Clubs will play round-robin in their group and then face the team in the opposite group with the same placement.
The 23-year-old Tominaga signed with the Indiana Pacers earlier this summer and was inked to the Curry Brand as part of a deal with Under Armour.
Tominaga ended his Husker career leading the Big Red to an NCAA Tournament appearance while finishing as a member of the All-Big Ten team, receiving second-team honors.
