ESPN Unveils Nebraska Volleyball Television Matchups; Huskers to Play on ABC
Nebraska volleyball continues to garner the attention of national television networks, as ESPN announced Thursday morning the addition of more broadcast designations for the Huskers.
As previously announced, the Big Red will start the season on ESPN2 facing Kentucky on Aug. 27 at the KFC Yum! Center. That contest will be followed by the Wisconsin-Louisville matchup.
Nebraska will then await its next ESPN broadcast matchup on Sept. 22, when the Huskers and Louisville will battle on ABC at 11:30 a.m. CDT. This will be the first regular-season match to air on ABC.
Following Nebraska's opening matchup with Kentucky at the AVCA First Serve Showcase, ESPN will highlight the Cornhuskers as part of their E:60 "No Place Like Nebraska" documentary that debuts on ESPN and ESPN+ on Aug. 25. The hourlong program will share the story of the 2023 season.
NU is also slated for an appearance on the ACC Network (owned by ESPN) with the Sept. 3 match at SMU.
The Huskers will be a prominent feature for national television broadcasts this season, as NU will play on ESPN, ESPN2, the ACC Network, and the Big Ten Network, among others.
Nebraska is coming off an appearance in the 2023 national championship match and is regarded as one of the top teams in the country.
