Nebraska Women's Basketball Stomps Northwestern to Close the Regular Season

The Huskers begin Big Ten Conference Tournament play this week in Indianapolis trying to put the finishing touches on another NCAA Tournament berth.

Nebraska guard Britt Prince shoots.
Nebraska guard Britt Prince shoots. / Nebraska Athletics
For the third time in the last four years, Nebraska women's basketball has closed out the regular season with a winning record in conference play.

Nebraska stomped Northwestern in Evanston Sunday afternoon, 98-77. The Huskers head into the Big Ten Conference Tournament at 19-10 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten while the Wildcats end their season at 9-18 on the year and 2-16 in the league.

The Huskers dominated from the tip, racing out to a 5-0 lead. Seven first-half 3s helped grow that lead to 55-38 at halftime. Nebraska led by as much as 25 before the final margin of 21.

Nebraska shot 52.9% for the game, including 10-22 from 3. Northwestern shot 42.2% overall, making 2-of-7 from deep.

Alexis Markowski powered her way to game-highs of 30 points and eight rebounds. Markowski made 13 shots, with just one coming from beyond the arc.

Alberte Rimdal made five 3s en route to 17 points. Britt Prince had 15 points and six assists, while Jessica Petrie added 11 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Nebraska begins conference tournament play this week. Seeding and matchups are still to be determined with multiple games currently in progress.

