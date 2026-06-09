Nebraska Women's Basketball Adds Former Division III Head Coach to Coaching Staff

Amy Williams has added more veteran experience to the Nebraska women's basketball sideline for the upcoming season.

Brad Fischer, the former NCAA Division III head coach at Wisconsin-Oshkosh, was announced as a new addition to the Nebraska women's basketball coaching staff on Monday. Fischer will be an assistant coach under Williams, joining fellow assistants Julian Assibey, Tandem Mays, Jessica Keller, and Taylor Edwards, making Fischer the fifth assistant coach on staff for the Huskers. The staff also includes graduate assistant Marissa Kastanek.

Fischer had previously spent 14 seasons building Wisconsin-Oshkosh into a national powerhouse, as the Titans stormed to 11 NCAA Division III tournaments that included back-to-back Final Four bids in 2025 and 2026. During that run, Fischer was named the NCAA D-III Central Region Coach of the Year by D3hoops.com three times, earning the honor in 2014, 2021, and 2025.

A proven track record of sustained success.



Welcome to Nebraska, Coach Fischer!



🌽🏀 https://t.co/iTG7oU8Tff pic.twitter.com/0JM8tYxeRy — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) June 8, 2026

Fischer would also add accolades in 2019 as the WBCA Region Coach of the Year and claimed six conference coach of the year honors from the WIAC in 2013, 2017, 2019, 2024, 2025, and 2026. The former UW-Oshkosh coach concluded his stint in Wisconsin as the winningest coach in the program's history, finishing with a 315-80 record and winning over 79 percent of his games. The Titans also earned 13 consecutive 20-win seasons, excluding the COVID-19 shortened pandemic season in 2020.

"We are very excited to add Brad Fischer to the Husker women’s basketball family," Williams said in the announcement. "Brad’s successful head coaching experience at the collegiate level and reputation as an outstanding recruiter and developer will be the perfect addition to our program. We are so happy to welcome Brad and his wife, Lisa, to Lincoln."

The Titans won five WIAC regular-season titles under Fischer's coaching, securing conference titles in 2019, 2021, 2024, 2025, and 2026 while earning five WIAC tournament titles in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2020. Wisconsin-Oshkosh pushed to an NCAA Elite Eight finish in 2022, advanced to the NCAA Tournament's third round in 2024, and made the Final Four in 2025.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams watches her team in action. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Fischer began his coaching career at UW-La Crosse, spending three seasons at his alma mater as an assistant before moving on as the top assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at the NCAA Division II's Wisconsin-Parkside. During his time at Wisconsin-Parkside, Fischer aided in the two best season win totals in school history with 24 wins in 2010 and 23 victories in 2011.

Fischer then left Wisconsin-Parkside to take the head coaching position at Wisconsin-Oshkosh for the 2012-13 season. The program had won only seven games the season prior to his arrival, and had not earned a winning record in six consecutive seasons. The Titans immediately turned a new leaf, becoming a 20-6 team the following season, earning Fischer his first WIAC Coach-of-the-Year honors.

"It's hard to put into words what UW-Oshkosh has meant to me and my family," Fischer said in his exit press release from Wisconsin-Oshkosh. "Over the last 14 years, this place has become home. It's where I met my wife, where I built lifelong friendships, and where I had the privilege of coaching remarkable young women who made me a much better coach and person every day."

Britt Prince is a key piece to a strong returning group for Nebraska women's basketball for the 2026-27 season. | Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fischer joins a Nebraska roster that is aiming to push past its NCAA Tournament bubble appearance from a season ago, as the Huskers earned a victory over Richmond in the NCAA's play-in game before falling in the first round to Baylor. All-Big Ten First-Team star Britt Prince returns to lead Nebraska once again, as she's joined by Natalie Potts, Logan Nissley, and Amiah Hargrove. Kennadi Wiliams, Emily Fischer, and graduate senior Allison Weidner are all set to return as well, as the Huskers had to replace four players from the transfer portal this offseason.

The Huskers lost Jessica Petrie, Petra Bozan, Claire Johnson, and Alanna Neale to the transfer portal, but the Huskers plan to replenish their roster with young incoming talent as four-star freshman Ashlyn Koupal and Ava Miles from the 2026 recruitment class could provide an immediate spark for the Big Red. Koupal is a top-rated prospect as the No. 11 recruit in the country, while Miles is a top-75 recruit. Additionally, Nebraska added much-needed height to the roster in the Auburn transfer Arek Angui. The 6-9 redshirt sophomore center announced her commitment to the Huskers in late April, providing a raw but lengthy player to aid in Nebraska's defensive needs

The Big Ten announced Nebraska's 18-game conference schedule for the 2026-27 season on Monday, as the Huskers are set to host seven NCAA Tournament teams at Pinnacle Bank Arena while taking on four NCAA Tournament teams on the road, including returning national champion UCLA. Fischer and the Huskers will take on the assistant coach's former in-state Division I program, Wisconsin, in Lincoln next season.