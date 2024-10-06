Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska's One-Score Win Over Rutgers
It's a throw-the-bones day as the Blackshirts are the deciding factor in moving the Huskers to 5-1 on the season.
Nebraska football is 5-1, its best start since 2016. The Huskers won a one-score game for only the fifth time in their last 29 tries and they won just their second game under Matt Rhule decided by eight points or less. The offense played well in the first half but sputtered in the second half. Adam says the Huskers' special teams play is unacceptable. The Blackshirts played GREAT and were the deciding factor in this game! Throw the Bones, baby!
