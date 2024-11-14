Can The Huskers Win One More?
Don't look now, but NU is in the last quarter of its '24 football season. Just three games to go.
This was going to be the year NU was finally going to a bowl game.. As of October 5th when NU was 5-1, all Nebraska needed was just one win out of the next six to achieve that goal. Unfortunately, reality reared its ugly head.
Nebraska has lost three straight and is stuck with a 5-4 record.
The odds of Nebraska getting its sixth win seem stacked against them. But with last week's new hire, OC Dana Holgorsen, help might be on the way. At least that's what Rhule and Husker fans are hoping for.
So what can the offensive wizard who had head coaching stints at West Virginia and Houston do in such a short time?
Apparently, both Rhule and Holgorsen think the Husker offense not only can, but will improve well enough to get the Huskers to win number six..
But there are some hurdles in the way. Husker QB Dylan Raiola might not be able to play Saturday. And if he does play, he has thrown only one TD pass since September 28th at Purdue.
I applaud Rhule's sense of urgency not only for the sake of becoming bowl eligible, but for the future of the Husker football program. He wants the players who decided to come back this fall, to experience a Husker bowl game. He also knows that winning will attract others to come to Nebraska and existing players to stay put.
A bowl game invite would be just what the doctor ordered for beleaguered Husker fans.
USC-Nebraska Matchup
Raise your hand if you thought before the season began that when the two programs were going to meet in November, NU would have a better record (5-4) than USC's 4-5.
And raise your hand if you thought the weather on game day would be warmer in Lincoln (65-47) than Los Angels (63-43)
I didn't think so.
How do the two teams compare?
USC and Nebraska have only one common foe so far this season: Rutgers.
NU beat the Scarlet Knights 14-7, while the Trojans topped them 42-20. USC's record so far is a disappointing 4-5. NU is just one win better at 5-4.
The game is not likely to draw a lot of fans who don't have a dog in this fight, but both teams are desperate for a win. Both are trying to become bowl eligible. both still have chances to do just that.
Desperation Bowl?
Call it the Desperation Bowl. Two storied programs that find themselves struggling to reach credibility.
What are the advantages for Southern Cal?
First of all, despite NU having the better record, USC is a nine point favorite.
USC is averaging just over 30 ppg to NU's 22.2 ppg. The Trojans also have an edge in passing (#13 to NU's # 66).
NU's advantages seem to lie with its defense. NU is 21st in scoring defense while USC is 45th. NU's rush defense ranks 13th nationally while SoCal comes in at 51st. In pass defense, NU is 50th and USC is 96th. In total defense, it's NU 15th and USC at 72nd.
In special teams, NU ranks 71st to 119th for the Trojans.
SoCal is starting a new QB Saturday and NU might not have the services of Dylan Raiola. So the above stats might be not mean much for this week's game in Los Angeles.
Know this, NU is running out of time. Win this game and NU fans will be dancing in the streets. Lose and... Let's not think about that.
You may contact the writer at HuskerDan@cox.net
