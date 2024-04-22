Nebraska Softball Swept at Michigan; Star Pitcher Gives Promising Update
After dropping the first two games against Michigan by one run in Ann Arbor, the Nebraska softball team was run-ruled on Sunday 11-3 by the Wolverines.
With the loss, Nebraska fell to 25-19 on the season and dropped to 8-6 in Big Ten play, falling out of the top four. The Huskers are now in sixth place with a doubleheader against Iowa on Tuesday and a three-game home series against first-place Northwestern beginning Friday.
It was the first time Nebraska was swept in Big Ten play since April of last season against Northwestern, and the three-game losing streak is the second-longest this season.
With numerous injuries to Nebraska's pitching staff, Caitlynn Neal made her season debut in the circle. Neal arrived at Nebraska as a pitcher and hitter and threw 2.2 innings over three appearances as a freshman in 2021 and one inning over two appearances as a sophomore in 2022. On Sunday, she gave up four earned runs on two hits and three walks in one inning of relief.
Despite the disappointing weekend, star pitcher Jordy Bahl gave a promising update on social media Sunday. In a partnership with Mizuno, Bahl will be doing a series of videos taking fans behind the scenes of her rehab journey since she injured her knee if the first game of the season. She had ACL reconstructive surgery two months ago.
“I am now on month two of an eight-to-nine-month recovery process,” Bahl said in the video.
Bahl, a Papillion native and two-time national champion with Oklahoma, has a scar on her right knee that viewers can clearly see throughout the workout.
“In the upcoming weeks I’ll be covering everything from lifting, rehab, and skill work that I am able to start implementing,” Bahl wrote on her Instagram post. “The highs and the lows, both physically and mentally, will all be discussed. As I say in the video, it feels weird to be putting this journey out there for people to see, but if it can help others going through the same thing then that’s all that matters. A huge thank you to @mizunofastpitchusa for their support along the way, along with all of my family, friends, coaches and amazing teammates that continue to put a smile on my face every single day.”
Bahl has retained a year of eligibility by opting to medically redshirt this season, which gives fans two years to cheer on the All-American in Lincoln.
