Did Scott Frost and Sherrone Moore Both Disrespect Nebraska Football in the Same Week?
The Common Fans break down the latest Husker football news.
The Common Fans discuss all the latest Husker news of the last week, including comments from Scott Frost and a new development with the Michigan game in September.
- Frost’s inability to say the word “Nebraska.”
- Many Husker fans want to see the former player and coach succeed again at UCF, but it would help if he could acknowledge his time in Lincoln.
- The absurdity of Michigan trying to slap its own wrist as a penalty for the cheating scandal.
- Why would the Wolverines propose Nebraska as the only conference game Head Coach Sherrone Moore should miss?
- Trae Taylor’s commitment: the first commit of the 2027 class is a big time QB who is already peer recruiting for the Huskers.
- And finally, which Big Ten football coaches would make the best wrestlers?
