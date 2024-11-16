Football Availability Report: Nebraska at USC
Nebraska football continues to chase bowl eligibility, this time at USC. The Big Ten Conference has released the availability reports for both teams.
The Big Ten Conference began requiring an availability report in 2023. The report is simple: which players are out or questionable.
For the Huskers, running back Rahmir Johnson, kicker Tristan Alvano, offensive lineman Turner Corcoran and offensive lineman Tyler Knaak are out. No Huskers are listed as questionable.
For the Trojans, safety Kamari Ramsey, wide receiver Kyron Hudson, cornerback Jacobe Covington, running back A'Marion Peterson and defensive end Braylan Shelby are out. Not Trojans are listed as questionable.
All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.
Nebraska and USC are set for a 3 p.m. CST kickoff. The game is televised on FOX. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.
