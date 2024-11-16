All Huskers

Football Availability Report: Nebraska at USC

Nebraska football continues to chase bowl eligibility, this time at USC. The Big Ten Conference has released the availability reports for both teams.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson, shown catching a pass on Sep 7, 2024, against Colorado, is one of the players listed as unavailable for Saturday's game against the USC Trojans.
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson, shown catching a pass on Sep 7, 2024, against Colorado, is one of the players listed as unavailable for Saturday's game against the USC Trojans. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Big Ten Conference began requiring an availability report in 2023. The report is simple: which players are out or questionable.

For the Huskers, running back Rahmir Johnson, kicker Tristan Alvano, offensive lineman Turner Corcoran and offensive lineman Tyler Knaak are out. No Huskers are listed as questionable.

For the Trojans, safety Kamari Ramsey, wide receiver Kyron Hudson, cornerback Jacobe Covington, running back A'Marion Peterson and defensive end Braylan Shelby are out. Not Trojans are listed as questionable.

All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.

Nebraska and USC are set for a 3 p.m. CST kickoff. The game is televised on FOX. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

