Former Nebraska Receiver Isaiah Neyor Signs with Green Bay Packers
Isaiah Neyor is heading north to the Frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field.
The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday that former Nebraska receiver Isaiah Neyor has signed with the team following the franchise's decision to place offensive tackle Travis Glover on injured reserve. Neyor originally signed with San Francisco following the NFL draft in April, but was waived by the 49ers on Monday. Neyor went unclaimed on waivers, allowing the Packers to freely sign the former Husker. The former Wyoming and Texas receiver will wear No. 80 for Green Bay.
Neyor now joins a receiver room filled with weapons for returning starting quarterback Jordan Love, as the wideout sits behind Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and others. The receiver also joins former Husker defensive back Omar Brown as both contend to make the Packers' 2025 53-man roster. Neyor arrived in Lincoln one season after Brown departed in 2023.
Neyor arrived in Lincoln from Texas after a previous stop at Wyoming, where the receiver finished the 2021 season as a Second-Team All-Mountain West selection for the Cowboys. He caught 44 passes for 878 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore before departing for Texas. The Texas native would garner one catch for 14 yards in his two years for the Longhorns before departing for Lincoln following an injury in fall camp in 2023.
The transfer receiver would play in 12 games in 2024, starting nine contests for the Big Red and leading Nebraska with five receiving touchdowns. Neyor would finish second on the team with 455 receiving yards on 34 receptions, including a six-catch, 121 receiving yard start in the 2024 season-opener against UTEP.
Neyor went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft after being listed as a top-200 prospect available prospect at the start of the selections in April.
"His blend of size, speed and length is rare. He can get off press and create late separation on vertical routes. Defenders frequently hold him to prevent him from getting behind the coverage. Neyor runs away from coverage and plucks on the run when running crossers. He moves into pockets in zone coverage. He's tough going over the middle and can hold on after taking a big hit," Steve Muench of ESPN wrote in April regarding the Nebraska receiver.
Neyor was listed as a "training camp standout" prior to the San Francisco 49ers' first preseason competition against Denver. The receiver was notably listed as a probable addition to the San Francisco 53-man roster and had received public praise from 49ers' star tight end George Kittle. Neyor and the Packers await their preseason opener on Saturday, hosting the New York Jets at 7 p.m. CDT.
