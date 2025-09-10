From South Bend to Lincoln: Rocco Spindler Finds His Stride at Nebraska
After spending four seasons as a fixture on Notre Dame's offensive line, Rocco Spindler made a significant change, transferring to the University of Nebraska. For many college football players, such a move could be jarring, requiring a long period of adjustment both on and off the field. However, for Spindler, the transition has been anything but difficult. The senior lineman has quickly found his footing, praising the culture and coaching in Lincoln and already feeling at home with the Cornhuskers.
Experience as a Cornhusker
The transition for Spindler has been a whirlwind since he arrived at Nebraska in February. "It's been flying by," Spindler remarked, "I mean, I got here in February and now we're going into week three. I mean, it's a blink of an eye, it's going by fast." He says he is making the most of every moment, appreciating "each and every opportunity and every snap," without looking back.
Spindler's first game in Memorial Stadium was a memorable one, giving him "goosebumps" as he came out of the tunnel. He was particularly impressed by the "incredible" fourth-quarter light show, which made him step back and think, "wow, like I actually get to do this."
On the field, he's been adjusting to the new techniques taught by Coach Donovan Raiola, a process he calls "trusting a new thing and believing in what he's teaching me." Spindler believes Raiola "teaches it the right way" and is focused on knocking off "some old habits" to fully adapt.
Team Performance and Potential
Spindler is optimistic about the Nebraska team's potential, believing they "can be more than good." He stresses that achieving this level of success hinges on mastering the fundamentals, diligent weekly preparation, and trusting the techniques they're being taught. Spindler admits that while he didn't play a great personal game, he saw the offensive line "take another step of communication and playing five as one."
He's pleased with the group's performance in the run game, noting they're "opening up those gaps." The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman believes their improvement comes from consistent practice, film study, and collaborating with the running backs to make "little adjustments" that enhance their play.
Praising Teammates
Spindler has high praise for his new teammates, highlighting their individual contributions and overall talent. He describes quarterback Dylan Raiola as "incredible" and "a guy that knows ball," particularly commending his trust in the offensive line. "If we see something," Spindler notes, "he's willing to change the protection, trusting our eyes." Spindler also points to Raiola's ability to "see deep down the field" and make "crazy throws."
He was also surprised by the talent of freshman Kade Pietrzak, recalling his initial thought of going against a resilient freshman. Spindler believes Kade is "taking the next step" with every practice.
Finally, he gave a glowing review of center Justin Evans, who has successfully adjusted to the starting role. Despite some initial nerves, Spindler says Evans "adjusted very well" in calling protections and is "doing more than exceptional." He adds that playing next to one of his best friends makes the job even better.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.