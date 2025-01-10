I-80 Club: A Nebrasketball Bounce-Back, College Football Playoffs, Husker Football's Offseason
In their first Wednesday pod of 2025, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson have a wide-ranging conversation.
In this story:
In their first Wednesday pod of 2025, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson have a wide-ranging conversation about:
- Nebrasketball's loss to Iowa and what it means moving forward.
- The College Football Playoff games.
- Husker football and what they're keeping an eye on.
Plus, they talk about some behind-the-scenes stuff with the I-80 Club, Jack delivers an incredible Mike Ekeler story, and more!
To hear more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club.
