I-80 Club: A Nebrasketball Bounce-Back, College Football Playoffs, Husker Football's Offseason

In their first Wednesday pod of 2025, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson have a wide-ranging conversation.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

Nebraska Falls To Iowa In Hoops + The Latest Football News | Wednesday Night IN DA CLUB
In their first Wednesday pod of 2025, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson have a wide-ranging conversation about:

  • Nebrasketball's loss to Iowa and what it means moving forward.
  • The College Football Playoff games. 
  • Husker football and what they're keeping an eye on.

Plus, they talk about some behind-the-scenes stuff with the I-80 Club, Jack delivers an incredible Mike Ekeler story, and more! 

To hear more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club. And don’t forget to subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube channel!

Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

