Matt Rhule Makes Big Off-Season Staff Upgrade
Husker fans worried about Husker head football coach Matt Rhule's recent re-do of his coaching staff need not read too much into it.. Changes in assistant coaches have been going on for as long as the game of football has been played.
Normally, the biggest staff changes happen when head coaches are fired. But Rhule is staying put.
Not since the eras of Tom Osborne (1973-1997) and Frank Solich (1998-2003) has a Husker group of assistants stayed with the same program for as long as under those two coaches. Osborne and Solich had Charlie McBride (DC) for 23 years, Milt Tenopir (OL) for 28 years and George Darlington (DB) for 30 years
So is there anything Husker fans should be concerned about Matt Rhule's naming seven new assistants?
I don't think so. Although the Huskers ended eight years of losing season last year, Rhule's staff was still in need of an upgrade.
Despite the changes, Matt Rhule is still NU"s head coach. He's the same coach who turned around theTemple and Baylor football programs.
But the changes Rhule recently made were pretty impactful. He replaced all three of his coordinator positions: Dana Holgorsen (Offense), John Butler (Defense) and Mike Ekeler (Special Teams).
Rhule also brought in Terry Bradden (DL), Addison Williams ((DB), Phil Snow (OLB) and Daikiel Shorts (WR)
A couple of coaches who were reassigned are still with the program.
The only coaches who moved on are DC Tony White and DL Terrance Knighton (both moved on to Florida State) and WR Garret McGuire took a position at Texas Tech.
How the new hires will pan out won't be known for at least through the '25 football season.
Solich Gets A Surprise
The last time a standing Husker head football coach made as many staff changes as Rhule this year was after Frank Solich's 2002 season.
Nebraska's finished the season at 7-7. It was the first non-winning season at Nebraska since Bill Jennings' team went 3-6-1 in 1961.
Was Frank Solich feeling pressure to revamp his staff after the 2002 season?
Probably. Non-winning seasons tend to do that.
The other concern Solich likely had in the offseason was the departure of long time Husker AD, Bill Byrne. Byrne was replaced by former Husker Associate AD Steve Pederson. We all know how that worked out.
Solich replaced several longtime Husker assistants, including Craig Bohl (DC), Nelson Barnes (Rush ends), George Darlington, Dave Gillespie (RB), Milt Tenopir (OL) and Dan Young. (Charlie McBride retired after the 1999 season.)
To fill the positions, Frank hired Bo Pelini (DC), Marv Sanders (DB), Barney Cotton (OL), Scott Downing (Recruiting) and Jimmy Williams (LB),
Did the staff changes prove to be effective?
Yes and no.
The Huskers went from 7-7 in 2002 to 10-3 in 2003. Surely (don't call me Shirley) Solich was rewarded with a contract extension for a 10 win season, right?
Nope.
In fact, Frank Solich was fired by Steve Pederson right after the 2003 regular season ended.
Yup. That was right after his team went 9-3. Bo Pelini was named interim head coach for the Alamo Bowl vs Michigan State. NU won the game 17-3.
Many point to Pederson's firing of Frank Solich as the beginning of the downfall of the once proud Husker football program.
No argument from me on that claim.
Thankfully, Matt Rhule isn't in fear of losing his job.
How 'Bout Them Huskers
This week's podcast episode we mourn the loss of long time Husker football and baseball announcer, Greg Sharpe. Sharpe was a very good broadcaster and an even better person. He will be missed by all of Husker Pride Worldwide.
Will and I also talk about the Husker men's basketball win over Northwestern. We talk about Britt Prince's ankle injury and how frustrated Husker head women's basketball coach Amy Williams must be. Williams has already lost two key players for the season (Allison Weidner and Natalie Potts). Let's all wish those two and Britt Prince a speedy recovery.
Husker baseball and softball have our attention. We also preview the fall lineups for the Husker D-line and O-lines.
You may email me at HuskerDan@cox.net.
