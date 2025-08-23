Ndamukong Suh Honored by Sports Illustrated as One of Greatest Non-Quarterbacks
Nebraska fans know Ndamukong Suh was one of the great defensive players in school history. His talent and reputation went beyond Nebraska.
Suh recently was honored by Sports Illustrated as one of the best college football non-quarterbacks of the past 25 years. Suh was selected as the third-best non-quarterback, a remarkably high honor.
Sports Illustrated writer Bryan Fischer on Suh:
“Whenever a quarterback stepped to the line when facing Nebraska, they would go through their normal routine but would have to make it a point to check, recheck and then check again to see where Suh was lined up.
“Game wrecker barely scratches the surface at what he was from the interior position. It speaks to his all-around savvy that he recorded more interceptions as a defensive tackle than forced fumbles.
“He recorded 16-plus TFLs [tackles for loss] each of his final two years and 12 sacks as a senior, nearly carrying his team to a Big 12 title by himself. At the time, he was the first defender to win the AP Player of the Year award in 2009 and basically turned the middle of the field into a stone wall.”
Suh with the Huskers
Suh, from Portland, Ore., played for the Huskers from 2005-09. As a senior he was a Heisman Trophy finalist — difficult to do for a defensive player in a sport when offensive players are glamorized. He also was a unanimous first-team All-American.
In his Nebraska career, Suh had 215 tackles, 50 tackles for loss and 24 sacks in 54 games.
Suh recently was honored by Fox Sports as the greatest college player to ever have worn uniform number 93.
Earlier this month, Suh was honored as part of the Associated Press' All-Time All-America team, as the news organization celebrated 100 years of selecting All-Americans. (Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers joined Suh on the first team, and Dave Rimington was named to the second team.)
Suh in the NFL
Suh also was fearsome as a pro.
He was the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. Suh had a 13-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He played 199 NFL games.
He played five seasons with the Lions (2010-14), three seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2015-17), one season with the Los Angeles Rams (2018), three seasons with the Buccaneers and his final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, when he played in a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Suh had 600 tackles, 130 tackles for loss, 71½ sacks and 214 quarterback hits. He also had nine fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles, three of which he returned for a touchdown. He also had one interception.
In July, Suh announced he was starting a financial podcast called "No Free Lunch." Suh said his friendship with Omaha-based financier Warren Buffett was the motivation for the podcast.
Top 25 non-quarterback players in last 25 years, as selected by Sports Illustrated
There are some amazing players on this list.
1. Reggie Bush: USC, Running back
2. Travis Hunter: Colorado/Jackson State, Wide receiver, cornerback
3. Ndamukong Suh: Nebraska, Defensive tackle
4. Adrian Peterson: Oklahoma, Running back
5. Ed Reed: Miami, Safety
6. DeVonta Smith: Alabama, Wide receiver
7. Brock Bowers: Georgia, Tight end
8. Larry Fitzgerald: Pitt, Wide receiver
9. Christian McCaffrey: Stanford, Running back
10. Derrick Henry: Alabama, Running back
11. Joe Thomas: Wisconsin, Offensive tackle
12. Terrell Suggs: Arizona State, Linebacker
13. Troy Polamalu: USC, Safety
14. Aaron Donald: Pitt, Defensive tackle
15. Quenton Nelson: Notre Dame, Offensive guard
16. Chase Young: Ohio State, Defensive end
17. Jonathan Allen: Alabama, Defensive line
18. Tyrann Mathieu: LSU, Defensive back
19. Jadeveon Clowney: South Carolina, Defensive end
20. Aidan Hutchinson: Michigan, Defensive end
21. Michael Crabtree: Texas Tech, Wide receiver
22. Ashton Jeanty: Boise State, Running back
23. Manti Te’o: Notre Dame, Linebacker
24. Melvin Gordon III: Wisconsin, Running back
25. Devin Hester: Miami, Wide receiver, cornerback, kick returner, punt returner