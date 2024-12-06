Nebraska Football and Baseball Commit Conor Booth Wins Player of the Year Honor
Conor Booth had plenty of reason to celebrate over the past two weeks.
Booth and his Bishop Neumann Cavaliers football team finished their season on Nov. 26, ending as the Class C2 runner-up after falling to champion Norfolk Catholic in a 27-13 loss. The dual-sport athlete then celebrated the Thanksgiving break, followed by a busy week claiming the 2024 NEBPreps Class C2 Player of the Year honor Tuesday night before his signing with Nebraska football and baseball on Wednesday morning.
C2 is the smallest 11-man football class in the state of Nebraska. There are three larger classes: A, B, and C1.
The senior running back played through torn tendons in his left knee and ankle in the championship contest to end his record-breaking senior season. Booth ended 2024 with 2,956 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns, both Class C2 state records. He also finished his four-year varsity career with over 6,000 rushing yards and 100 touchdowns.
The 6-foot, 210 pound running back was honored Tuesday night at the NEBPreps Football Awards in La Vista with the Class C2 Player of the Year. Booth was also nominated for the Offensive Player of the Year. During the award banquet, Booth spoke on his signing with Nebraska.
"It's just been a dream. You grow up wathcing Nebraska football, being able to know I wear that jersey in a few months is exciting," Booth said.
Booth also complimented the coaching staffs for both the football and baseball programs for the reason for his comfort in signing with both sports.
"Everything they say, they truly mean," Booth said. "They make you feel like family there."
Booth being a dual-sport athlete was a non-factor in his recruitment to Nebraska athletics, as he highlights as an outfielder or catcher for the Big Red on the diamond. He was an all-state honoree as a sophomore and junior and was a consensus top five player in the state of Nebraska amongst most recruiting sites.
Nebraska football's class of 2025 is listed as a top-25 class by most outlets, including No. 21 by 247Sports. The Huskers have 11 four-star recruits with nine three-star recruits in their 20-man signing class.
MORE: I-80 Club: What Happens Now For Nebraska Football?
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Forward Natalie Potts Shares Positive Message Following Surgery
MORE: Nebraska Football Defensive Lineman Ty Robinson Accepts Senior Bowl Bid
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Wrestling in the Cliff Keen Invite: Breakdown, Preview, Streaming
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball at Michigan State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.