Nebraska Football Bowl Projections After Regular-Season Finale
Despite a disappointing loss to Iowa on Friday night, Nebraska football will be playing in the postseason for the first time since 2016. That is still worth celebrating even in the wake of yet another heartbreaking defeat on the last play of the game.
ESPN writers Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura updated their bowl projections after Week 14 and disagree on the Huskers' destination. Bonagura has Nebraska playing Texas Tech in the Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, while Schlabach predicts a trip to the Duke's Mayo Bowl and a matchup with the Duke Blue Devils in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A trip out west to Phoenix sounds more interesting than a trip to the East Coast to Charlotte. The last time Husker fans got to travel at all for the postseason was a trip to Nashville eight years ago. After all this time waiting, a fun trip out to the desert sounds like more of a reward.
However, either of these matchups would give Nebraska a good game. Duke was one of the most surprising teams in the ACC this year and has a dynamic playmaker at quarterback in Maalik Murphy. Meanwhile, Texas Tech's offense would provide a significant test to a Blackshirts defense that might be without its defensive coordinator.
Regardless of the destination, this marks a significant step forward for a program that has struggled to regain its footing in recent years. The turnaround under head coach Matt Rhule has injected new life into the team, and the chance to compete in a bowl game provides an invaluable opportunity for growth and momentum heading into next season.
